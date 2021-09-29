National Voter Registration Day At Tusculum

Tusculum University launched a voter registration campaign on National Voter Registration Day, which was Tuesday. From left, Estefania Juarez, Ben Gall and Aaron Phillips chat about the importance of voting with Steveland Anderson, multicultural retention coach, and Mary Cooper, sponsor of TU’s Center for Civic Advancement. The three seated students are Bonner Student Leaders, with Phillips’ serving as outreach chairperson. “We’ve had several students to sign up, and more will follow,” Phillips said. In addition to the registration table inside the Niswonger Commons, voter registration will be specially encouraged to freshmen orientation classes, said Cooper, who’s also a Tusculum associate professor of political science.