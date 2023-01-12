The National Weather Service has issued an update to its winter storm watch for Southeast Greene County, starting Thursday afternoon and lasting into the evening.
Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Heather Sipe said strong to severe thunderstorms are expected "after the lunch time hours."
In an email Thursday morning, Sipe advised to "make preparations for the effects of this system."
"Potential storms and heavy rainfall may affect afternoon commutes and forecasted snowfall may affect the Friday morning commute," Sipe said.
According to the weather service, a wave of showers and thunderstorms will move across East Tennessee. Hail is possible, the service said, as well as a low risk of "a brief tornado."
The service issued a hazardous weather outlook as portions of higher elevations and foothills of the East Tennessee mountains could see wind gusts up to 60 mph. Sipe noted strong winds are the "main threat."
The weather service forecasted snowfall Friday for Southeast Greene County before 11 a.m., continuing until 1 p.m. A high of 38 degrees is possible, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph projected.
"This snowfall will be very elevation dependent," Sipe added in the email. "The higher your elevation the better chances to see accumulating snowfall, with the best chances at 2,500 feet and higher."
Sipe advised the public to check weather updates regularly and to "stay weather aware."