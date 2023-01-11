The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Southeast Greene County from Thursday night through Saturday morning.
According to the Weather Service, heavy snow is possible in mountainous regions of East Tennessee, generally at or above 2,500 feet in elevation. About 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible.
The advisory stated to “plan on slippery road conditions” and that “hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Heather Sipe stated Wednesday afternoon that there was a “marginal risk” for severe thunderstorms throughout the county around midday Thursday.
“Main threats will be strong, damaging wind gusts,” Sipe said.
High wind gusts are projected to reach the foothills of the mountainous region by midnight Wednesday and last until 7 p.m Thursday.
Sipe added that lower elevation snowfall accumulation is projected to reach 1-2 inches.
“Please make agency/department preparations for this weather event,” Sipe said in an email Wednesday afternoon, “as not only do we have a risk for severe weather but also a wintry event with snow fall accumulations forecasted.”
The National Weather Service advised the public to monitor the forecasts for updates.