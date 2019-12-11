Christmas Tree in Snow

Nature added its decoration Tuesday night to the Community Christmas Tree, along with a thin dusting of snow atop markers and monuments on the front lawn of the Greene County Courthouse. Although no definite reports had been turned in Wednesday morning for the county at the National Weather Service, around an inch had fallen at its office in Morristown, according to the meteorologists. Greene County Highway Superintendent Kevin Swatsell said crews salted roads in the mountains and treated a few icy spots in the county, but recent warm temperatures kept snow from sticking to the roads. The snow did not result in delays for the local school systems.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes