Peace and unity between America and the Navajo Nation was commemorated Thursday morning during a Ceremonial Blessing of the Andrew Johnson Homestead.
The moving ceremony performed by the Dineh Tah’ Navajo Dancers commemorated the 155th anniversary of President Andrew Johnson signing the treaty that established the Navajo Nation State.
Blessing of the historic landmark on Main Street came in the form of The Ribbon Dance by four performing ambassadors of the Great Navajo Nation from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Following the dance, many audience members participated in the event by receiving individual purification steeped in rich Navajo traditions led by Shawn Price, director of the Dineh Tah’ Navajo Cultural Program.
“We are honored to be here,” Price told the large crowd of all ages. “We do not share this dance lightly.”
The Ceremonial Blessing began with rhythmic drumming by Price as four dancers — two male and two female — emerged from the lower level and onto the back lawn of the homestead.
The large crowd of all ages became quiet as the dancers raised colorful rows of ribbons tied to sticks in a rotating choreographed display.
The male dancers had bells around their knees, which added to the unique sound of the dance.
The ribbon colors of white, turquoise, yellow, black, and red symbolize the six directions, the seasons, and the stages of life. These colors add to the richness of Navajo culture and are considered important and sacred, according to an online biography of the group.
The dancers started at the south corner of the homestead, facing the intersection of McKee and College streets, then moved to the West and East corners on Main Street and ended on the porch at the North corner. Along the way, they sprinkled white corn meal as part of the Ceremonial Blessing.
Several audience members followed the dancers as they moved around the homestead, and a group of students from Hal Henard Elementary School found shade under a tree to watch the portion along Main Street.
Kendra Hinkle, a staff member of the National Historic Site, described the ceremony as moving and colorful.
“It gave us all a glimpse into another time and culture. I think everyone who attended was touched in some special way,” she said.
After the dance concluded, Price told the audience it was interesting that a funeral procession passed along Main Street during the Ceremonial Blessing. “That person must have been very special, and they took with them this blessing,” he said.
He then invited George Collins, president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, staff members of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, and others who wanted to participate to take a pinch of white corn meal and bless the dancers by scattering it in front of them.
“It was an honor to host the Navajo Nation at Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and to introduce them to the community,” said Aaron Shandor, superintendent of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site. “Mr. Price spoke eloquently of our nation-to-nation relationships, and we look forward to working with them to continue to strengthen and further the legacy of Johnson and the Treaty of 1868.”
Price said he and the dancers were bringing a message of peace and moving forward together, and they were here to strengthen the nation-to-nation relationship.
He spoke about the Navajo Nation having their own schools and other parts of a government, but facing the same challenges and threats as America.
He recalled the Navajo supporting America in times of civil war and pledged to the audience that they would “have your backs” again if needed.
Price became serious as he transitioned from the dance to the individual blessings. He spoke about recent changes in America that are dividing humanity. Any hatred and any division is not making America stronger, he said. “Get your house in order!”
Price and Shandor lit a fire under a pan for the burning of cedar medicine.
Price explained that the tradition of burning cedar medicine is used by Navajo to purify themselves immediately after experiencing something negative, like death camps.
He said some audience members might have experienced trauma they need to heal, and tears welled up in some of their eyes.
The order for true healing, he said, is mind, heart, body, and like The Ribbon Dance, the burning of cedar medicine is not performed lightly.
A long line of audience members took cedar medicine from a container and, one by one, used their right hands to drop the particles onto the pan in a clockwise motion. The dancers placed their feet above the aromatic smoke that rose from the pan.
Others waved the smoke toward their heads, and some walked around the pan.
Among the crowd was Betsy Keller of Greeneville, who said she wanted to attend because of the meaningful experiences she had while attending Navajo classes in Gallup, New Mexico.
The event concluded with Price conducting the tradition of administering eagle fan medicine.
Again, a long line formed as Price blew a whistle while he scanned audience members’ bodies from head to toe with a fan made of eagle feathers.
Following each scan, he tapped the feathers and pointed them toward the sky as if he was releasing their ailments.
Price said if anyone says something bad about President Johnson, they need to understand that there is good from his presidency, like the signing of this treaty.
“This is part of his lasting and living legacy,” he said.
Founded in 1993, the Dineh Tah’ Navajo Dancers are accompanying Price to Greeneville as part of a national outreach tour.
Their mission is to educate and share performances of traditional Navajo dances and songs and to provide an understanding of the rich cultural traditions of the Navajo “Dineh” People .
