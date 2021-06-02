Greeneville police investigating a stabbing report Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Food City supermarket on East Andrew Johnson Highway charged a North Carolina man and woman with domestic assault.
Charged were Rickey Joe Hamilton, 40, of Asheville; and Catherine Ashlee Wooldridge, 46, of Todd.
Police were told about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday “that a stabbing was taking place in the parking lot and a female fled towards Ingles on foot,” Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report.
The officer spoke with Hamilton, who had had a gash above his right eye and a blood-covered face.
Hamilton told police that Woodridge “snapped” and hit him in the head with what he thought was a trailer hitch receiver ball.
He told police that while she was driving a car through the supermarket parking lots, she turned around and struck him in the head.
“At that point, he began trying to get her to stop the vehicle by reaching for the ignition and transmission lever,” the report said.
Hamilton told police that he bit Wooldridge to try to get her to stop. She ran away once the car did stop, he told officers.
A witness who saw the car entering the supermarket parking lot told police that it looked “as if Hamilton was assaulting Wooldridge from the rear seat while the vehicle was in motion,” the report said.
Bystanders told police that Wooldridge first entered Ingles supermarket, but later fled towards the woodline. Officers located Wooldridge and brought her back to the car.
Wooldridge told police that she was not driving, but then said she was the car driver. Wooldridge said that while driving, “Hamilton was assaulting her from the back seat.”
When the car stopped, Wooldridge said, Hamilton got out of the car and “tried to attack her by stabbing her but was unable to,” the report said.
“She said that Hamilton always wins in these situations and that is why she ran towards the wooded area,” the report said.
After speaking with Hamilton, Wooldridge and witnesses, police charged the couple with domestic assault.
Both were held at the Greene County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.