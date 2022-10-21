Nearly 1,500 Ballots Cast In First 3 Days Of Early Voting Oct 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Early voting tallies in the Nov. 8 state and federal general and City of Tusculum Municipal election continued to grow over the past days.Through Friday, a total of 1,482 ballots had been cast at the Greene County Election Commission office and by mail during the early voting period, which began Wednesday.The early voting period for the Nov. 8 elections will continue through Nov. 3.Early voting is being held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.Early voting hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–noon.Election Day is Nov. 8.Voters who choose to vote on Election Day will cast their ballots at their designated polling locations.Polling hours on Nov. 8 are 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Voting Election Day Politics Election Tally Greene County Election Commission State City Voter Total Ballot Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police: 'No Signs Of Foul Play' In Death Of Man Found In Park Sevierville Woman Killed Thursday In I-81 Crash Greene County Sheriff’s Department Returns Gun Stolen In 1990 Alarm For Volunteer Firefighters Sounded In County Case Of Teenager Charged With Murder Now In Criminal Court