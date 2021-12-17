Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s beginning Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service, and many local families struggle to pay unexpected expenses such as a high electric bill.
The Coal Fund assists many of these people with those costs.
Those helped recently through the Coal Fund include a woman who is a caregiver for an adult child with a disability, according to Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker.
Community Ministries administers the Coal Fund.
Ricker said a brother, who also has a disability and requires a caregiver, will move into the home after the New Year holiday, and the mother will be caring for them both.
“This is evidence of the love and care of a good parent, and she certainly has my respect,” said Ricker.
Another household Community Ministries assisted with the cost of heating through the Coal Fund recently included a mother with four school-age children and a family friend. The children’s father does not provide help, Ricker said.
The friend works odd jobs and receives a Child Tax Credit income but struggles to cover bills, and the mother is looking for work, but any job she accepts must fit her children’s schedules.
“It is sad when people really try and still need community help,” Ricker said. “The Coal Fund paid her recent electric so they would be warm.”
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given once during the heating season, which runs from November through the following April.
As the founder of the Coal Fund in the 1900s, The Greeneville Sun sponsors the program and an annual fundraising campaign and publishes lists of donors provided by Community Ministries on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
So far since Thanksgiving, the kickoff of the fundraising campaign, donations to the Coal Fund have totaled just over $39,073.01, with $7,122 contributed since Dec. 14.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Donations can be made anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
Donors since Dec. 14 include:
- Solomon Lutheran Church: $1,000
- Raymond and Mary Powell: $100
- In memory of Todd and Susie Ramsey by Lisa Ramsey Jordan: $200
- Anonymous: $125
- Libby Brown: $47
- In memory of Lillie May Blazer and Rosie Lee Horner by Dale and Mary Blazer: $100
- In Honor of Steve Williams Sunday School Class of Beulah Baptist Church by Anonymous: $100
- In memory of Peter DeWaine Miller by Frances and Michael Sauls: $100
- Kenneth and Patsy Gustavsen: $500
- Anonymous: $1,500
- In memory of Freddy Anderson by Charlsie Anderson: $100
- Bond Between Us First Christian Church: $1,000
- In memory of Dwane Reed by Shirley Reed: $50
- Loren Plucker: $300
- Anonymous: $200
- In memory of Billy Dale Hawk, L. G. Raines, Pat Sponcia, and Ana Quinones by Christopher and Christine Hawk: $500
- Legacy Fund of The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina: $1,000
- In memory of Darrin English by Anonymous: $100
- Anonymous: $100
Total donations received for the Coal Fund as of Dec. 17: $39,073.01.