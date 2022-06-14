More short-term foster care options are urgently needed in Greene County and across Tennessee.
A shortage of caseworkers in the state’s Department of Child Services (DCS) adds to the challenges of those with heavy caseloads.
The situation recently resulted in children having to spend nights in DCS offices because there was nowhere else to house them. Isaiah 117 houses in Greene County and neighboring counties have done what they can to help, but there have been instances where state DCS offices were the only available option to temporarily shelter children removed from their homes for their own safety.
Being unable to provide short-term placement for children has become a “huge problem,” Greene County Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. said.
Bailey said that six girls recently had to spend a night on air mattresses at the Greeneville DCS office because the Greene County Isaiah 117 House and others in the region were full.
DCS had to pay employees overtime to stay with the children at the office and the Isaiah houses, he said.
The situation had improved as of late last week.
“The issues has been resolved here for now as there are no more kids sleeping at the DCS office. All of the Isaiah houses in the region have pretty much been full the past several months,” Bailey said.
Heavier-populated areas of Tennessee like Nashville have had an ongoing problem with children in temporary custody of the state, Bailey said.
The first goal of DCS for children “is to work toward a safe return home to their families,” according to the state agency’s website.
“As of (Sunday night) there were zero kids in the office,” DCS spokeswoman Sandra Brandon wrote Monday in an email response to questions posed last week.
Other questions were not answered.
COMBINATION OF FACTORS
The outlook regarding the placement of children in need of temporary foster care remains unchanged.
“I think it’s a combination of factors that is creating this problem,” Bailey said.
He said factors include fewer foster parents, children with “more significant issues” that include health conditions or drug use, and limited spots for placement.
Bailey said many facilities are taking in fewer children now than before the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to fewer staff members to work with them.
“We need more foster parents and we need more placements/programs for kids — especially programs that can address mental health issues. Covid has really increased the number of mental health issues that kids are experiencing,” Bailey said.
Bailey recently said the region has seen “lot of kids ‘sitting’ at Isaiah 117 houses because DCS can’t find placement for kids.”
Isaiah 117 houses were founded to “provide a comfortable, safe place for children to stay while awaiting placement into foster care after being removed by the (DCS) Services from an unsafe or unhealthy home situation.”
The Greene County Isaiah 117 House opened in November 2019. It is now one of a network of Isaiah 117 houses throughout the region.
Ronda Paulson began the organization in Carter County after she and her husband became foster parents and saw a need for a comfortable, safe place for children to await placement.
The number of children in foster care in Tennessee continues to increase, as the most recent available figures from the KIDS COUNT Data Center suggest. Between 2011 and 2020, the number of children in temporary living situations in the state increased from 7,647 to 8,839.
Paulson said that local Isaiah 117 houses are typically full to capacity. She is aware of the placement challenges the DCS is confronted with.
“It’s definitely harder than we’ve ever seen it. Between our houses and visitation centers, we have locations DCS can use and they are full every day,” Paulson said. “All of our houses are having multiple guests and it’s been that way for a couple months.
“It’s not that they feel they have nowhere to go, they actually have nowhere to go,” Paulson said.
Children or teenagers removed from a family home already face an emotional experience. Having to sleep in an office setting because other placement options aren’t available can be difficult.
“I can’t imagine what that does to their self-confidence,” Paulson said.
Teenagers remain the hardest to place in foster homes.
“They’re still kids and they need a safe place,” Paulson said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, fewer foster families and other variables combine to make the situation more acute.
“2020 came and the world shut down. It’s just so hard right now. It’s just kind of a perfect storm,” Paulson said. “There’s no one to blame, and the children just keep coming.”
While temporary remedies may be found, long-term solutions seem elusive.
“The levels of fracture are deep. It’s not easy to fix,” Paulson said. “We all do believe children do not do well in a facility, so facilities are not the answer.”
A shortage of DCS caseworkers compounds the issue. The DCS had more than 600 vacancies earlier this year among about 1,800 caseworkers in 12 regions.
A state law passed in 2018 sets a maximum limit of 20 active cases per caseworker. An audit released in December 2020 by the state comptroller’s office covering the period between October 2016 and July 2020 found that about 20 percent of case managers carried more than 20 cases, based on a formula used by the comptroller’s office.
“We are short of caseworkers,” Paulson said.
Paulson suggests better pay for caseworkers to help retain them.
‘A BOTTLENECK’
In theory, Paulson said the purpose of Isaiah 117 houses is to provide a temporary refuge for a child removed from a home where they can “be loved on, get some food and move on.”
“Right now, when they come to us on that removal day, there’s no place to go. It’s a bottleneck, so they’re just in limbo,” she said.
Gwyn Southerland, program coordinator of the Isaiah 117 House in Greene County, agreed the local house remains at capacity.
“That is pretty much the case. The house continues to be full every day and every night,” she said Monday.
In Greene County, “I know (DCS) is trying to find placement for kids in our house,” Southerland said. “Ultimately, housing is up to DCS. They diligently respond to it, situation by situation.”
Greene County “has a lot of great foster families (but) we definitely need foster families,” she said.
Southerland is grateful for the public’s support and the work of staff and volunteers.
“We have an exceptional team in Greene County. The community steps up and helps with anything we need,” she said.
The state receives support from more than 4,000 foster families, but more foster/adoptive parents are needed, along with volunteers who can provide crucial support to foster families.
About 80% percent of children who are adopted from foster care in Tennessee are adopted by the families who are, and have been, their foster parents, according to the DCS.
Some of the families choose permanent guardianship “to create a forever family with a child who is a relative.”
There is no cost to families to adopt children from state care.
Paulson hopes solutions can be found to address the issue.
“None of this will be fixed tomorrow, it’s just not a quick fix,” she said. “If you have ever considered becoming a foster parent, now is the time.”
For more information on foster care and adoption in Tennessee, visit tn.gov/dcs or tnfostershope.tn.gov.