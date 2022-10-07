Christian Dalton was hired as Greene County’s 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent in May, and he is now hard at work building the program in local schools.
“I sort of hit the ground running. When I came on I went through a month or two where I couldn’t think with 4-H Camp in the summer. It was sort of trial by fire, but I’m settling in well now,” Dalton said. “It’s never the same thing every single day and that’s why I love it.”
Dalton, a 2020 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in extension education, said 31 Greene County campers attended the summer camp at Clyde-Austin 4-H Center along with campers from four other counties.
“We had a great group of kids with a lot of different schools represented. All of them said they wanted to come back, so I guess we did our job pretty well,” Dalton said.
Dalton said that for the next summer camp in 2023, there will be at least 54 slots available for Greene County campers, and he hopes to fill all of those slots.
“We’re going to promote it a lot this year,” Dalton said.
Dalton is a native of Sneedville, where he still lives and maintains his family farm, so he knows a thing or two about agriculture.
“That family farm still has part of my dedication,” Dalton said.
4‑H programs and clubs typically meet once per week or once per month and are available for kids and teens ages 9-18. 4‑H Cloverbud programs are available for kids ages 5-8.
Dalton said the kids have a ball at 4-H Camp, where they can take part in canoeing, archery, shooting, swimming and astronomy walks as well as explore the camp center’s nature room and fossil room.
In Greene County, kids often have their first interactions with 4-H in school classrooms, and Dalton is continuing to cultivate and grow those relationships with local schools and kids as the school year begins to progress and COVID-19 subsides.
“My main priority is making sure 4-H is in schools and giving kids opportunities. We need to really make a return to doing in class lessons and after school activities. We need to give kids the opportunity,” Dalton said.
Dalton was a 4-H member growing up in Sneedville. However, he says 4-H in Greene County is different due to the number of schools and kids in the county.
“It’s a little bit more of a challenge with the 23 schools in Greene County,” Dalton said.
Dalton is in schools each week, and is looking to get into even more.
“Throughout the day I’m usually doing in-class club meetings or after-school meetings. I give lessons on all kids of things,” Dalton said.
The diversity in the types of lessons Dalton can give kids in school helps him fit into instructional time with teachers.
“My lessons are made to be adapted to meet state education standards. All of my lessons will fit a state standard. It may not line up with exactly what they are doing at the moment, but it still fits with something that they are required to learn,” Dalton said. “Recently, I made ice cream in a bag with a class. We touched on math by using fractions and measuring cups, and then on science when discussing the rock salt and ice and how it worked. I want kids to know that sometimes learning can be fun.”
Dalton also said that most Greene County schools offer a club time during the week, an allotted time that students can use to participate in 4-H.
In addition to lessons dealing with STEM, livestock, forestry and wildlife, kids can participate in horse club, portrait club, honor club or shooting club as well as numerous judging teams, all through 4-H.
For high schoolers, 4-H meetings are often held outside of school hours.
Dalton said 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA), clubs that used to be perceived as rivals, now have a good working relationship and are working together for the benefit of students in the county.
“We are partners here in Greene County. A lot of our events are the same but a lot aren’t the same. We are not trying to facilitate any kind of tension or choice. If you are in one you can be in the other. I was so pleased when I got here to see FFA being supportive of 4-H, and it’s my job to support them in return. The local FFA representatives were so welcoming when I got here,” Dalton said. “It is about providing the most opportunity. I will send a kid to FFA for them to take advantage of an opportunity if I can, and FFA would do the same in sending a kid to 4-H. The forced division that I grew up with isn’t there anymore. Having to pick one or the other hinders students. We are both about providing the most opportunities we can.”
Dalton said that 4-H and FFA are exploring possibilities of future joint events and programming, including cooperating to allow more kids an opportunity to take part in land judging and holding the annual “chick chain” together.
The “chick chain” involves 4-H youths purchasing baby chicks and raising them on their own as they learn about raising a farm animal. After a few months, the chicks are then brought to an auction and sold. Dalton thinks that through joint participation through FFA, the chick chain auction will have more birds and a bigger crowd. A larger crowd means more bidders and higher prices that the chicks will bring.
“It’s a great way to get kids involved in agriculture and they learn a lot,” Dalton said.
Dalton’s goal is to have every fourth- and fifth-grade class in Greeneville and Greene County have him coming to give lessons regularly, and make 4-H an active part of the community.
“Any kid that recognizes that 4-H clover is a win for me right now. We are in a period right now where a lot of kids maybe didn’t get a good opportunity to be a part of 4-H. We’ve got to rebuild that recognition,” Dalton said. “We want to grow and set a sustainable foundation, a methodically built program where kids have clear paths. If every kids that comes in my program has something good to say about 4-H, then I’ve done my job. I want the kids to get something from 4-H, not just have 1,000 kids involved. If those 1,000 kids don’t have anything good to say about 4-H or what they are doing, then it doesn’t really matter.”
Dalton believes Greene County has a bright future, and that 4-H will be an integral part of it. The teaching of leadership and personal development that are central tenets of 4-H will be beneficial to the county as a whole, according to Dalton.
“People need to get back connected. Greene County has a growing population and they will bring new ideas to 4-H and make it even better. It is a club for everybody. It doesn’t matter what school you go to. We take everybody,” Dalton said. “When people talk about Greene County and 4-H, they say how it can be one of the best programs in the state. With the number of schools and kids here, we could have some of the best kids that do some of the best work and go on to be great leaders in the community. It’s already happening, and we can keep growing that. Eventually, everyone in the county will have something good to say about 4-H.”
Those wanting to learn more about 4-H in Greene County can stop by Dalton’s office at 204 N. Cutler St., call him at 423-812-2082 or send him an email at cdalton@utk.edu.