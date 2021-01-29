Providing pregnant women who suffer from addiction, their babies and families an opportunity for a new beginning to thrive is the mission of a new program to be launched in March by Ballad Health in Greeneville.
The Ballad Health Strong Futures program, which will be housed at the former Takoma Regional Hospital, will provide both residential and outpatient holistic care for pregnant women and mothers from the region who suffer from addiction or need other behavioral health services.
“Ballad Health is proud to bring these much-needed services to women in the Appalachian Highlands,” said Tammy Albright, vice president and chief executive officer of Ballad Health Behavioral Health Services and former president of Greeneville Community Hospital.
Ballad Health will begin receiving applications for the program Feb. 1.
“By confronting substance abuse at a community level, we are also taking steps toward breaking the cycle of generational poverty in the Appalachian Highlands,” Albright said at a news conference Thursday. “We know the answer to improving health and the quality of life in our region lies outside of just addressing medical care. Addiction, poverty and education — these are all pieces that must be addressed to meeting these critical needs for our region.”
IMPROVING COMMUNITY HEALTH
Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine echoed Albright’s sentiments, noting that Tennessee has more than 8,000 children in foster care, far too many children not kindergarten-ready by age 5 and only 36% of children in the region who are reading on grade level when they reach third grade.
According to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health, he said, Northeast Tennessee has the highest rates of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS), a condition in which an infant undergoes withdrawal from a substance to which he or she was exposed to in the womb. According to the statistics, about 36 babies born per 1,000 live births in the region suffer from the condition.
“The common thread in all of this is the scourge and pain of addiction,” Levine said. “One of the things that Ballad Health said from the very beginning was that we don’t want to just be a hospital system. We want to be a health improvement organization. The way, we believe, to improve health is to focus on the root causes of poor health."
The Strong Futures program is a way to address addiction in a holistic way that will be the only program of its type in the nation, Levine said.
“Seeking to create generational change, we want to support families by helping them build resiliency,” he said. “Strong Futures will play an active role in helping to create safe, stable and nurturing environments for our children and our families.”
“Once women complete the Strong Futures program, more women will be active in the economy, and thus growing our tax base, reducing the amount of taxpayer-based government assistance and having independence and self sufficiency,” Levine continued. “I can’t think of anything that anyone would want more than for all of our citizens to be self sufficient, economically stable and be able to invest 100% of their joy and their love into their child.”
“To have this located in Greene County is really a blessing to all of us,” said Scott Niswonger, a member of the Ballad Health board of directors.
24-MONTH PROGRAM
The Greeneville Community Hospital West campus is being repurposed to house program participants and host Strong Futures’ team members and services. In addition to Greene, Strong Futures will serve community members in Carter, Cocke, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Dr. Michael Bermes, senior director of addiction services for Ballad Health, said he was considering retirement when he heard about Strong Futures, which differs from programs he worked with in the past that did not go to the level needed to permanently change a life.
“Substance use and addiction are one leg on the buffet table,” he said. “This is more complex than stopping drinking or stopping taking drugs. People get to those places in their lives not because they wake up and say, ‘I want to be a world champion Budweiser drinker.’ That just doesn’t happen. But, there are other broken pieces that form that change in their life.”
Future Steps differs from other programs in that it creates a holistic approach to tackling the issues that may have led to substance abuse and helps the person to take the steps necessary along a life changing continuum to self sufficiency and thriving, Bermes said.
A team approach is one of the strengths of the program, the doctor said. An individual will work with the same team during the treatment period from day one who will be available whenever they need them, even beyond the completion of the program.
This team will consist of an outpatient therapist, a care case manager, a certified peer recovery specialist and a child therapist. The certified peer recovery specialist will be a special part of the team, he said, explaining that these are individuals who are in recovery from addiction and have completed intense training to be able to help a family.
“They have been there,” Bermes said. “They have all those life experiences, those touch points. They can say ‘it is okay. I have been there. We can do this together.’ It is a very important skill set we have embedded in the team.”
Each person has a different path to recovery, he said, and the program will be tailored to an individual’s needs; and if more than 24 months are needed, services will continue.
For mothers, these services will include job training, literacy improvement, parenting skill education and daycare services. For significant others and families, marriage and family counseling will be available.
“When a person is finished, we want them to thrive,” the doctor said. “We don’t them to be just sober or mentally well, but to thrive in all phases of life.”
The need for the services to be provided in the program has grown during the pandemic, Bermes said. People have been isolated, with feelings of loneliness growing, he continued. This has led a number to turn to substances such as drugs or alcohol to cope, resulting in increasing addictions.
GREENEVILLE BASE
Asked why Greeneville was chosen for the location of the program, Levine said it was seen as a way to repurpose the Greeneville West facility to provide a service that has not been provided in the region previously.
The location of the new program is also an example of why the merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health Systems to create Ballad Health benefits the region, he said.
Prior to the merger, both Laughlin Memorial Hospital and Takoma had about 30% occupancy rates and were losing millions of dollars a year, Levine continued.
By eliminating the duplication of service provided by the two facilities and consolidating them into Greeneville Community Hospital East, he said, it allowed Takoma to be repurposed to meet a need that had not been previously addressed in the region.
While Greeneville will be the initial location for the program, it is hoped that the program will grow to others areas and eventually a similar in-house treatment program would be established in Southwest Virginia, he said.
Through its partnerships with East Tennessee State University, data and information gained from experience in the treatment of people through the new program can be shared with people around the country and can become a model, Levine said.
Strong Futures has received state support through a two-year, $7 million grant furnished by the Tennessee Department of Human Services for the program. The Tennessee Department of Health decommissioned the acute care beds at the former Greeneville Community Hospital West, a necessary step for the conversion of the hospital into a residential facility.
Albright also thanked State Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville) for his support of the project in Nashville. “Representative Hawk was Ballad Health’s biggest advocate in Nashville for this program,” she said. “His support was instrumental in getting this funding.”