Two ambulances that were approved for purchase for Greene County–Greeneville EMS in Oct. 2022 have now been delivered to the local emergency agency.
The Greene County Commission approved the purchase of the two ambulances and power loader systems at a cost of $471,852.
The purchase of the two ambulances was undertaken in an effort to keep up with the ambulance replacement schedule of Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services, according to EMS Operations Director T.J. Manis.
EMS tries to follow a replacement schedule of two new ambulances per year, leading to the entire fleet being replaced every six years.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulances stay in primary service for about five years, according to Manis, with about 60,000 miles being put on a primary service ambulance each year. An ambulance usually has about 300,000 miles on it before it comes off primary service and is placed in reserve status for another two or three years.
Two power loaders were purchased to be fitted to each ambulance, as well.
The loaders, which cost about $20,000 apiece as a part of the overall purchase amount, help with loading patients into an ambulance. The mechanical system allows for a patient to be loaded by a single person, with minimal strain or manual lift.
The power loaders have helped keep EMS workers healthy and on the job, helping to eliminate back and shoulder injuries.
The new ambulances are not out rolling on Greene County roads just yet as Manis said that EMS is still waiting for radios from Motorola to place in the trucks. EMS is also working to outfit each ambulance with the proper equipment.
Manis said that the new ambulances would be in operation running calls within about a month.
However, EMS is continuing to struggle with staffing issues.
EMS Director Calvin Hawkins said that EMS is currently nine staff members short.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS operates with about 46 full-time employees usually, but has been experiencing a personnel shortage since October.
Hawkins did say the organization had hired three new full-time employees who will be starting in a week’s time.
In the fall of 2021, the EMS board and Greene County Commission approved a measure that gives a $5 incentive for every call an EMS worker goes on in a day.
In an effort to bolster retention of EMS employees, the EMS board unanimously approved additional financial incentives for employees during its meeting in December 2022.
Employees are now given a $100 incentive for an ambulance transport of over 100 miles, up from $50 for such a transport.
Employees also receive a pay incentive for caring for a patient on a ventilator or one who requires specialized critical care, since caring for those patients requires additional training by paramedics. Instead of receiving only $5 like any other transport call, paramedics will now receive $50 for transporting a critical care or ventilated patient, while the assisting EMT in the ambulance will receive $25.
The new incentives are coming out of funds already budgeted for EMS.
EMS is also preparing to institute an EMT licensure class in conjunction with the Greeneville Fire Department.
Paramedic Greg Franklin, who is leading formation of the class, said that the cost of the class will be about $800 per student.
That cost could be reimbursed to students who pass the course and then agree to work for Greene County–Greeneville EMS for a certain period of time.
Franklin said the classes would be offered at night to help accommodate those working day jobs.
“We are looking at starting the class in May,” Franklin said. “We are standing at about 10 prospective students right now as it stands.”
The board also discussed replacing the laptops EMS uses for their reporting software in each ambulance.
The current laptops were purchased around 2016, according to Hawkins.
Hawkins said that EMS would like to replace the laptops with mounted tablets in each ambulance to assist with ease of use.
The reporting software that EMS uses is also being updated by the company that provides it. The cost of the software will increase from $600 a month to $1,250 per month.
The cost of the new tablets is estimated to be about $4,000 each. EMS is looking to replace its 10 laptops with 10 tablets.
EMS board member Robin Quillen recommended that the cost of the tablets and the increased cost for the reporting software be put in the department’s budget request for the next fiscal year.