A new clinic on Tusculum University’s campus is now serving students, staff and their families.
Community leaders and Ballad Health officials gathered at Tusculum University Thursday morning to celebrate the new Ballad Health Tusculum University Clinic, which is currently open three days of the week. Plans are to expand that to five days.
The clinic offers preventive, primary and urgent health care services including for cold and flu symptoms and sinus, eye, ear and urinary tract infections; general dermatology; management of chronic conditions; wellness exams; and specialist referrals.
Family Nurse Practitioner and Assistant Professor of Nursing at Tusculum Alice Lawson is serving in the clinic, and she said she hopes to see the clinic also become an on-campus site for nursing students to gain required clinical experience.
Dr. Tricia Hunsader, Tusculum’s provost and vice president of academic affairs said, in fact, all who come to work in the clinic will be existing Tusculum employees.
“All staff in the clinic will be both Ballad Health and Tusculum University employees,” she explained. “They will be working for Ballad while they are working in the clinic, but it is going to be staffed with people who are already here.”
Hunsader called the clinic a missing piece at the university.
“This is going to be huge for us in being able to take care of our students across all dimensions, not just academically,” she said. “This has been the missing piece, and it is really rewarding to get to today, when we can say we have all the resources we need to take care of our students.”
“This is very important to us from the perspective of being able to serve our students,” said Tusculum’s President Dr. Scott Hummel. “I’ve had conversations with families as they have come to campus to tour and learn more about Tusculum, and it is very helpful to be able to tell them that we now have this clinic. Students and families are thrilled with that because they’re not only looking for an outstanding place to receive their education, but they’re also looking for a wonderful Tusculum family and a place to live and be healthy, and this clinic is going to help ensure we have a healthier Tusculum family.”
Hummel also noted he expects the clinic will help the university with not just recruiting students, but retaining them because “healthy students are more successful students.”
Lawson also said the clinic will strengthen relationships with students and help reassure parents who are sending their young adult children to Tusculum.
“I have a son here as a student, and if I didn’t work here, just knowing he has this here and he can be watched and assessed here if needed gives comfort to parents, especially those that are miles and hours away,” Lawson said.
Hunsader noted the clinic will also help employees obtain convenient and accessible care for themselves and their families.
“It can be difficult to find the time to access care if you have a full-time, 40-hour work week, but having this on campus does not require them to leave work, and they can bring their kids,” Hunsader said.
“Access to care is important, and students can be timid about finding care, especially if they’re not from here,” said Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates.
Not all students have a vehicle on campus, so transportation is also a factor for many students that could lead them to put off seeking health care, which can then lead to strain on hospitals and other clinics already stretched thin due to the pandemic, noted Patterson and Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley, who is a pharmacist and a member of the university’s board of trustees.
Convenient access to care is a crucial factor to better overall wellbeing in a community, Patterson and Corley said.
“The closer a clinic is to people, the better,” Corley said. “There are a lot of reasons this is going to be very helpful to the university and the community.”
“Better health doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” said Patterson. “It takes leaders across sectors working together to increase access.”
“Preventive and primary healthcare is one of the biggest needs, and better health is a primary component to a brighter future,” said Dr. Daniel Lewis, local physician and Ballad’s vice president and co-chief medical officer for the health care system’s southern market.
Lewis said opening the clinic on Tusculum’s campus has been one of his goals.
“Three years ago we set out to do something different with Ballad Health, and this has been a goal of mine to do this since I have been with Ballad,” Lewis said.
Hunsader said after the conclusion of the event that Lewis, who she called “a trusted friend of the university,” was indispensable to the development and opening of the clinic.
“Dr. Lewis has been an amazing resource for us throughout the pandemic, and without his support, I don’t think this would have happened,” Hunsader said.
“Tusculum has been a real leader in our area in developing programs that are very important and beneficial to our region. We are excited to partner with the school to bring more health care access,” said Patterson. “I am really excited to see this expansion of health care access in our community.”
The clinic is located in the Meen Center on the Tusculum University campus.