This billboard urging the public to provide any available information to authorities about the Danielle Owens death investigation was put up Tuesday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Family members and friends of 16-year-old Danielle Owens, whose body was found Feb. 7 in a field off Doughtys Chapel Road, hope this billboard on North Main Street erected Tuesday will prompt members of the public to come forward to aid investigators with information about her death. A second billboard was put up on the U.S. 11E bypass at the Summer Street ramp.
Danielle Owens would have received her diploma later this month from Greeneville High School.
Instead, Owens’ loved ones and friends are still praying for a break in the police investigation into the death of the 16-year-old earlier this year.
To keep the case fresh in the minds of the public in the hope that some leads will be generated, two billboards were erected Tuesday in Greeneville bearing Owens’ photo and a message: “Speak Up! Justice for Danielle Owens” with the hashtags #JusticeForDanielleOwens and #DaniellesVoice.
One of the billboards is in the 600 block of North Main Street facing traffic leaving Greeneville. The other is along the U.S. 11E Bypass inbound toward Greeneville from Mosheim, at the Summer Street ramp.
They will be up for at least six weeks, Owens’ aunt Kim Caraway said Tuesday.
“We still have no answers in the case. Police are still assisting us and they are working the case and following every lead,” she said.
Owens’ body was found Feb. 7 in a field off the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road.
Police have not released details relating to the circumstances of Owens’ death. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with the Greeneville Police Department on the case.
Owens was reported missing in December 2022 by her family. No arrests have been made and an active investigation remains underway, police Operations Capt. Tim Davis said this week.
“We have been told is it’s still an open and ongoing case. They are following every lead and looking at every piece of information they get,” Caraway said. “They assure us they are taking this case very seriously.”
The family and friends of Danielle Owens who donated funds for the billboards have pursued one goal since the teenager’s body was found in a cornfield more than three months ago.
“We are praying to see justice for Danielle soon,” Caraway said. “However, I understand it takes time to build a case and get it right. We want to see everyone that was involved in any way brought to justice.”
Owens was last seen by her mother, Kassandra Messer, on Dec. 3, 2022. The last person known to have spoken with Owens was grandfather Richard Hinkle, on Dec. 11. Authorities, relatives and friends began searching for Owens after she was reported missing.
Caraway said Owens was planning to graduate from Greeneville High School later this month, one year ahead of her class.
Caraway said Owens will receive “an honorary mention” at the high school graduation ceremony, Mother Kassandra Messer and grandfather Richard Hinkle will accept Danielle’s diploma on her behalf, Caraway said.
Family members say Owens had a promising future cut short far too soon.
“She was a beautiful, smart, loving and caring kid that had a bright future ahead of her,” Caraway said.
Anyone with information can contact the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.