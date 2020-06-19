The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open July 1 in the Crockett Crossing shopping center.
“Chick-fil-A is excited to announce we will be opening a new restaurant in Greeneville, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 1, 2020,” read a statement from the restaurant corporation on Friday. “We look forward to serving all of our guests delicious food in a warm and welcoming environment.”
The opening of the restaurant at 2645 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, is months before the fall opening originally projected when Chick-fil-A announced the restaurant’s construction late last year.
The site plan for the Chick-fil-A called for the construction of a 4,815-square-foot facility with a seating capacity of 114.
However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, customers will not be able to enjoy a meal in the dining room when the restaurant opens. The restaurant will be opening with normal business hours of 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
The new restaurant will feature a double-vehicle drive thru, including a covered area at the which Chick-fil-A employees will take orders from customers and take their payments.
The parking lot has also been reconfigured for traffic flow. The drive-thru entrance will be accessed from the drive nearest the 11E Bypass from the private drive into the shopping center. The second entrance from the drive near the Food City Gas ’N Go is for carryout orders and dining room parking. An entrance directly from the Bypass will be closed to traffic for now.
In response to the pandemic, the chain has taken measures designed to protect the health of customers and its employees including requiring employees to wear masks and gloves, daily wellness checks of employees and directing employees to wash any uniform or re-wearable mask before using them again at the restaurant, according to its website.
For the drive-thru, Chick-fil-A team members are to practice social distancing when taking orders, and the chain has added hand-washing stations for employees working in the drive-thru, according to the website. Employees are to wash their hands after tasks such as handling money.
According to information about Chick-fil-A’s response to the pandemic from its corporate website, the timing of opening of a dining room is the decision of an individual operator who has determined that the opening is a right move for its staff and community, has met each qualification of Chick-fil-A’s internal standards and is prepared to operate within local guidelines.
“Chick-fil-A restaurants are required to the meet the same set of high standards — including cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas even more frequently, requiring team members to wash their hands at least every 30 minutes (and after touching currency), adding hand sanitizer stations for customers and more – before they begin expanding service,” according to a news release on the site.
With the pandemic, Chick-fil-A has also temporarily suspended its traditional First100 events to celebrate new restaurant openings, according to the website. In these events, the first 100 customers of a new restaurant received free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
Instead, the chain is celebrating a new restaurant opening by providing free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in their local communities. Details are to be provided on the Chick-fil-A Greeneville page in the future, according to the website.