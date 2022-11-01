Serving the public is at the top of Whitney Shelton Collins’ priority list as she settles into office as Greene County Circuit Court Clerk.
Collins, 39, won election in August to a four-year term as Circuit Court clerk for Circuit, Criminal, General Sessions and Juvenile courts in Greene County.
Collins knows the office well. She served more than two years as Circuit Court chief deputy clerk and as bookkeeper for 17 years prior to that.
Collins said this week effective operation of Circuit Court requires a team effort.
“I’m just honestly one of the crew. I just have the back office,” she said. “At the end of the day, I am responsible for the office, but it takes everyone in the office to make it work every day.”
One imminent improvement is the installation of an updated computer system to replace one that has been in use for more than 10 years.
The new office system “will improve customer access,” Collins said.
Most members of the public are unfamiliar with how to navigate the legal system.
“We will help guide them through the legal process,” Collins said.
She will take a personal role in assisting.
“I’m going to lead the office by example,” Collins said.
Efficient customer service will be emphasized.
“I just always want to know we have people here to communicate and be up to date and ensure (the public) gets what they need from my office,” Collins said.
Collins wrote when running for the office that she would research and apply for grants “to fund projects that benefit the court system here in Greene County, saving tax dollars.”
“I’m always looking to see if there is something that can help us,” she said during an interview this week.
Collins has seen many changes in the way business is conducted since she joined the office staff more than 20 years ago.
“The caseload (is up) and everything is paperless. The technology and accessibility has changed tremendously,” she said.
With a backlog of cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office handles an ever-increasing number of cases.
In 2021, more than 3,000 cases that include over 13,500 criminal charges and citations in Criminal, General Sessions and Juvenile courts were filed.
To date in 2022, more than 12,000 cases, including over 12,300 criminal charges, have been filed in those courts.
In addition, there were more than 2,500 civil filings in 2021, and over 2,000 civil filings to date in 2022.
Collins and her staff work with judges, lawyers and other courthouse employees to keep the legal system running smoothly and ensure “they have everything they need.”
Collins and her staff recognize that many people who enter the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office are not there by choice.
“No (defendants) are having a good day when they come in our office. They deserve the same respect as anyone else. I don’t want them to feel like they are just a number,” she said. “They are going to be able to come in here and speak with someone.”
One way the Greene County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can assist the public is an increased social media presence to make court information available.
“I am going to start leaning toward (sites like) Facebook, and Greene County government has a website we never utilized,” Collins said.
Information for jurors and general court information could be included, she said.
Collins’ Greene County Courthouse office has a welcoming feel, with family photos, wreaths accented with sprays of berries and office decor signs. “Love, Pray and Be Thankful” is one of them.
The Greene County native grew up in the Pigeon Creek community and values time with her family, including husband Jonathan and two children, Isaac and Kayla.
“I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” Collins said.
She has the same mindset about her work.
“I don’t have any intention of leaving anytime soon,” Collins said. “I love my job. I have never dreaded coming to work. I hope to retain the stability in the office as long as they let me.”
Collins reiterated a focus on serving the public.
“I just want them to know between me and my staff we are always here to help, and everyone who walks through this door is taken care of and treated with respect,” she said.