No one was more elated Tuesday to become an American citizen than Oleksandr Vanzha.
The native of Ukraine has watched from his Knoxville home as events unfold in the war-torn country. His immediate family remains there.
Vanzha was one of 78 people born in other countries to become an American citizen during two naturalization proceedings held at the James H. Quillen U.S. Courthouse in Greeneville. Thirty-eight new citizens took the oath of allegiance during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon presided over by U.S. Magistrate Judge Cynthia R. Wyrick.
Vanzha, 33, came to the U.S. as a student about 12 years ago. He is employed as a tractor-trailer driver. After the proceedings Tuesday, Vanzha proudly displayed his citizenship papers and flashed a broad smile.
“I love to be here. I love everything about it. I love the democracy. That’s what Ukraine fights for,” he said. “It is probably the most important day of my life.”
Vazha’s parents and brother remain in Ukraine.
“It’s a really hard time. It puts me in shock,” he said. “World history didn’t teach the world. They did not learn. The bad stuff should not repeat.”
The in-person naturalization ceremonies were the first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for Wyrick, who oversaw two remotely-conducted proceedings over the last two years.
Relatives and friends were unable to attend. On Tuesday, the judge welcomed a courtroom full of family members and friends supporting the new citizens.
“It is a distinct honor and privilege to preside over the ceremonies this afternoon,” Wyrick told the gathering.
She spoke of many contributions to the U.S. made by naturalized citizens.
“It is my great hope and belief that each of you will make a significant impact as a U.S. citizen,” Wyrick said. She asked the new Americans to tell their stories.
“It reminds all of us what a privilege it is to be a citizen of the United States,” she said.
Several stood up and spoke briefly.
“I’ve waited 37 years to do this and it’s such a wonderful feeling. I’m very emotional right now,” said Greg Swyers, a native of Toronto, Canada.
Gustavo Baez, who was born in Mexico but grew up in Morristown, thanked the U.S. for the life he has now. Baez required a kidney transplant in 2018, and said he was grateful for all the opportunities America provides. His wife Laura and their children looked on.
“I’m so thankful for this country to allow me to have hope,” Baez said. “It’s been a journey.”
Thirty-eight applicants from 22 countries became citizens Tuesday afternoon. Their birthplaces span the globe. Native countries for the new Americans include Burundi, Canada, China, Chile, Columbia, Congo, Cuba, Guatemala, Lithuania, Mexico, Nigeria, Romania, South Korea, Ukraine and Vietnam.
Another 40 applicants became citizens at an earlier proceeding Tuesday morning.
“My fellow citizens, congratulations,” Wyrick said as applause filled the courtroom. She noted that Tuesday — Flag Day — was an “entirely appropriate” day for the citizenship ceremonies.
After taking the oath of allegiance, the new citizens embraced their families and posed for photos with the judge.
Cecilia Fiorentinnii, a native of Chile, proudly held up her citizenship documents and waved a small American flag provided to all participants by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Nolichuckey Chapter.
“It is important to me to do (and fulfill) all my obligations and be part of the community and be a good citizen,” Fiorentinnii said.
Donatha Ndayambaje, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been in the U.S. since he was a child.
“Now I have somewhere I can call home. Now I am a U.S. citizen,” Ndayambaje said.
Mircea Stocia, from Romania, came to the U.S. about 10 years ago. He and his wife Tracie live in Lincoln County.
Stocia is proud to be a citizen.
“Its extremely important for me. It’s the most important day for me except the day I married her,” Stocia said, motioning to his wife. “I look forward to being a citizen. I just can’t explain how I feel, exactly. I’m almost climbing the building.”
Vanzha summed up the sentiments of everyone who became American citizens Tuesday.
“I’m very grateful to the U.S. God bless the U.S. God bless America,” he said.