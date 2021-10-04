Visitors to Tusculum will have no doubt where they are after passing by a colorful sign installed recently along Erwin Highway, near Tusculum University.
The red, white and blue city seal adopted in 2019 emblazoned on the sign welcomes visitors to the city. The sign will also have the inscription “First in Education” inscribed along the blue bottom border area of the sign, Mayor Alan Corley said.
Tusculum University was the first university in Tennessee and 28th-oldest operating college in the U.S.
The sign was installed about three weeks ago in a grassy area known as the “triangle” where Erwin Highway and Sam Doak Street intersect hear the beginning of West Street.
The sign is illuminated at night by floodlights, making it visible to passers-by around the clock.
A smaller brown sign containing the earlier yellow-and-green Tusculum logo had stood at the site. The new sign installation began as an Eagle Scout project by Elijah Cutshall and was finished by the City of Tusculum. Silver Star Design Co. in Greeneville installed the sign, which Corley said has a durable coating and will stand up well to the elements.
“It will last for years and years,” he said.
City officials allocated $10,000 in the 2020-21 budget for the sign. The city logo was created in 2019 by a Tusculum University student with the assistance of Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene.
The logo is royal blue with red borders and features a large oak tree in the center. It is used on the city flag, letterhead, other official documents and the new sign.
Public feedback has been mostly positive toward the sign, Corley said.
“It does catch your eye and you know you’re in Tusculum. It makes people realize in many ways you are in Tusculum,“ Corley said. “It’s a big difference in size and design and color. It’s obviously much more visible, and I think it looks good at night with the lights on it.”
Some landscaping and the “First in Education” inscription on the site remain to be done, Corley said.