Greene County residents will soon have a new place to grab their morning brew and a place to play their afternoon match of pickleball.
The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission unanimously granted final approval Tuesday to a site plan showing the construction of a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru development at 1595 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, the site of the former Long John Silver’s restaurant. The proposed site plan includes a 664-square-foot building with drive-thru service only and associated parking for employees.
According to Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport, Scooter’s Coffee is a national chain that serves coffee and pastries.
Davenport told the commission that he is glad to see the development coming to the former Long John Silver’s property.
“That property had really become an eyesore along one of the major intersections out there. This is a good use of a site that has become an eyesore,” Davenport said.
Davenport expects to see future development in Greeneville along the 11-E Bypass on properties that may already have older buildings on them.
“Since we are sort of running out of vacant property along the 11-E Bypass I think you’re going to see more people buying existing buildings, tearing them down and building new construction,” Davenport said.
Davenport said he expects demolition of the old Long John Silver’s building to begin soon and for construction of the new coffee shop to begin not long after that.
In addition to the new coffee shop, the Planning Commission gave final approval to a site plan showing the construction of pickle ball courts and a 20-foot by 20-foot pavilion on the Greene County YMCA property on Y Street.
Three pickleball courts are planned for the site.
The courts and pavilion are to be located on an existing gravel lot currently used for overflow parking.
“Pickleball has become a very popular sport to play. The best I can gather is that it’s a combination of badminton, tennis and ping-pong and one of the fastest growing sports in the world,” Davenport said.
According to information available on USA Pickleball’s website, the sport is played on badminton-sized courts with a slightly modified tennis net. Players use solid paddles and a plastic ball with holes.
“They say that older people can play it too, so that’s good for me,” Planning Commission Chairman Ben Brooks said jokingly.
The Town of Greeneville had been considering constructing pickleball courts, which could still occur, but City Administrator Todd Smith told the Planning Commission the town is going to work closely with the YMCA “on how to best deliver pickleball to the people of Greeneville.”
Davenport said he expects the YMCA to “move forward with construction very quickly” on the new pickleball courts.