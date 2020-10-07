A new community Halloween event for children has been formed to allow youngsters to enjoy the holiday while taking COVID-19 precautions.
Main Street: Greeneville and the Town of Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department, along with several others in the community who traditionally organize Halloween events, have come together to offer the event on Oct. 27, according to a release from Main Street and the town department.
This new community event will merge downtown’s traditional “Halloween Happenings” and “Hardin Park Halloween” events to offer traditional candy giving in a not-so-typical way.
Adults are invited to load their children into the family vehicle and head to Hardin Park at 602 Crescent St., off of Vann Road near Hal Henard and Greeneville Middle Schools, for this drive through event, the release stated.
Gates to the park will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out, at which time the main gate to the park will be closed.
Merchants, professional offices, banks, churches, civic groups, industries and others will be prepared to treat youngsters under 13 years of age with candy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle while riding through the park.
This event is a drive through event only with no walkers permitted, according to the release. A number showing the number of children within the vehicle will be displayed in the windshield allowing candy givers to know how much candy to provide for each vehicle.
Organizers welcome all groups, businesses and individuals to get involved. For details on how to participate by either donating candy, handing out treats in person or to volunteer, contact Lisa Fisher at 423-638-3144 to sign up and learn more. Candy donation drop off locations will be available at the Main Street office at 310 S. Main St. in the former Andrew Johnson School building or at the Parks & Recreation office in the EastView Recreational Center at 456 East Bernard Ave.
CONTESTS PLANNED
Having a ride on a hay wagon this year may not be possible, but what is possible and encouraged is for all those attending the Oct. 27 event at Hardin Park to decorate their vehicles, the release stated.
Those wishing to be entered in a decorated vehicle contest will receive an entry number at the beginning of the drive through and be judged along the route by a panel of judges. Prizes will be awarded.
A Virtual Costume Contest will be held this year and will be sponsored in part by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation. Details of how the contest will be handled will be announced by event organizers.
The contest will have age categories of 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years and a family entry. Prizes will be awarded to the winners in each age category.
In Halloween happenings events in years past, children and adults have enjoyed chalk drawing in the middle of Main Street.
This year, everyone is encouraged to draw on their own sidewalk or driveway, snap a photo and post to Main Street’s Facebook page with the artist's name included. All photos will be uploaded to Main Street’s website at the end of the month.
More activities are still in the final planning stages and will be announced later in the month.
Further details will be provided to the media closer to the event and also posted on the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Facebook page, Town of Greeneville Facebook page, Main Street: Greeneville Facebook page, the town’s website at www.Greenevilletn.gov and Main Street: Greeneville's website at www.mainstreetgreeneville.org .