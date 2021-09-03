The number of new COVID-19 cases in Greene County has continued to swell over the last seven days, including a day when the county saw its highest ever single-day number.
During that period, seven more Greene County residents have died from the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
There were 718 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the seven-day period Aug. 26 to Sept. 1. There were 501 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the previous seven-day period.
It was the ninth straight week new virus case numbers have increased, according to state figures.
Greene County's number of weekly new positive cases has dramatically increased over the last two months. For comparison there were 16 new COVID-19 cases in the county between June 30 and July 6.
The surge has been powered by the more aggressive and transmissible Delta variant of the virus coupled with low vaccination rates in the county.
Out of the 718 new cases reported Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 541 were in people younger than 50; 277 were in people under the age of 20.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Greene County reported a new daily record of 172 new COVID-19 cases Aug. 27. The previous record was 144 new cases set Dec. 31.
Greene County’s case total for the pandemic now stands at 10,266 with 181 deaths due to the virus.
Ballad Health officials said the system had 331 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at about 37.26%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, about 42% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 72.5% of the population aged 12 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is taking place at Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 East Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.