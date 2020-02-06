A new court fine to fund an effort to help people break the cycle of addiction is to be considered by the Greene County Commission.
On Wednesday, the Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee gave its approval to the resolution to add a $12.50 fine on citations as well as misdemeanor and felony convictions. With that recommendation, the resolution will now be considered by the County Commission at an upcoming meeting.
The new fine is proposed to fund a social worker position in the Third Judicial District’s Public Defender’s office in Greene County.
Assistant Public Defender Todd Estep explained that state regulations provide for the fine and designate it for use by only public defender offices.
“They have special rules for the fine,” he said. “If it is approved, it will only be used in Greene County.”
The office is seeking to have the fine implemented in an effort to help many of its clients break the addiction cycle and not return to court or jail, ultimately saving money for the county, Estep said.
The increasing number of methamphetamine cases in Greene County has created a different type of work flow for the Public Defender’s Office, he said.
“We are seeing criminal offenses that are stemming from substance abuse,” he said. “In turn, that substance abuse often is part of mental health issues for the individual.”
For non-violent offenders, the office works to find options for them to be placed into a rehabilitation program to try to break the cycle and not have them return to jail or court for committing future offenses related to drug addiction, Estep continued.
However, the Public Defender’s Office is not staffed to handle that type of effort, he said, and the fine, if approved, would be used to provide funding to hire a social worker who could work to help place people in rehabilitation.
The social worker could help the county save money by working to keep those people out of the Greene County Detention Center while awaiting disposition of their case, Estep said.
About 95% percent of the cases that the Public Defender’s Office takes on conclude with a guilty plea, he said.
However, Estep explained, pleas in felony cases cannot be heard in General Sessions Court, but must be heard in Criminal Court with the individual remaining incarcerated until the court date. The cost to keep them in the Detention Center is paid by the county, and if they are sentenced to jail time, the state begins to pay the cost at that point.
The Criminal Court judge is in Greene County about every three months, which can leave some waiting some time before their court date, he said.
However, if a social worker can find rehabilitation services for those who want to enter a plea, Estep said he is hopeful the judge will work with the office and expedite those cases, which will reduce the amount of time the county has to pay to keep them incarcerated.
Third Judicial District Public Defender Greg Eichelman said the additional fee has been approved by the Hawkins County Commission and is used there to provide for an investigator.
The fine would be collected by the Circuit Court Clerk and sent to Nashville to the Public Defender’s Conference, Eichelman explained. That office would then distribute Greene County’s funds back to the local Public Defender’s Office for use.
CENSUS PROMOTION
In other business, the Budget and Finance Committee approved a resolution for the Greene County Mayor’s Office to appropriate $8,600 toward an informational campaign to promote participation in the 2020 federal census.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison explained that the allocation will fund a $12,000 promotional campaign with the Town of Greeneville. Based on population, the county is contributing 70% of the total cost with the town paying the remaining 30%.
Morrison said he is seeking a $10,000 grant from the U.S. Census Bureau to help cover the cost of the campaign. If it is received, 70% would go to the county as a reimbursement and 30% to Greeneville.
“The demographic information that is gathered through the census is used to determine some federal and state funding, and is used by retailers and industries in locating new businesses,” he said. “It is very important to have everyone participate.”
A focus for the promotional campaign will be areas that were undercounted in previous census efforts, including the town and the corridor between Greeneville’s corporate limits and Interstate 81, Morrison added.
Morrison commended the Greene County School System for its plans to promote the census within the schools. The district’s plans have been recognized on a state level as a model for other school systems to follow, he said.
The committee also approved a resolution for the purchase of five tractors, six mowing attachments and a four-wheel-drive tractor by the Greene Highway Department. The equipment will replace aging tractors and attachments used in mowing and will be funded through the department’s unassigned fund balance.
The purchase of emergency radio equipment for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services was approved at a cost of $1.1 million. The county commission has approved the purchase previously, but a secondary resolution has been recommended for audit purposes.
Also approved by the committee were a resolution for appropriation of funds the Sheriffs Department has received through recycling and the sale of confiscated property and two resolutions regarding capital projects within the county school system. The $1.6 million facility and technology improvements and $180,000 in cafeteria improvements were approved last month by the Greene County Board of Education.
All the resolutions approved by the committee will now go to the full commission for approval.