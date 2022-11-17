New COVID-19 case numbers in Greene County declined in the most recent full week of data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health, 92 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the county Nov. 6-12.
That marks a lower level in case numbers after a few weeks of numbers hovering over 120 new cases per week.
There were 122 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the county Oct. 16-22 and 122 new cases Oct. 23-29.
The number of new cases ticked up to 130 Oct. 30-Nov. 5 before dropping to 94 in the most recent week's data.
Since Oct. 16, two Greene County residents have died due to COVID-19.
Greene County is now defined as having a medium level of community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Hawkins, Washington, Sullivan and Carter counties are also experiencing a medium level of community spread.
Cocke County and Unicoi County are defined as having a high level of community spread.
Every other county in the northeast Tennessee region is experiencing a low level of community spread.
There have been 401 Greene County residents who died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 758 have been hospitalized.
There have been 26,154 COVID-19 cases recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to state data.
According to Ballad Health System data, COVID-19 hospitalization levels have slightly increased in its service area even as cases recently declined in Greene County.
As of Nov. 11, there were 93 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad facilities, with 13 of those patients being in intensive care and six on ventilators.
On Nov. 4, there were 84 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad facilities.
Masks remain required in patient care areas for all employees, patients and visitors at Ballad facilities.
As of Friday, 44.1% of Greene County residents were fully vaccinated, and 3% had received a bivalent booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
Statewide, 48.4% of Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated, 58% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 4% have received a bivalent booster dose.
Nationally, about 72.7% of people over the age of 5 have been fully vaccinated, while 85% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 10.1% of people over the age of 5 have received a bivalent booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
People ages 5 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 primary series vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the bivalent booster vaccine.
The bivalent booster can be administered at least two months after second dose of a primary vaccine series or the last booster received.
The updated bivalent boosters are called “bivalent” because they protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Previous boosters are called “monovalent” because they were designed to protect against the original virus that causes COVID-19. According to the Centers For Disease Control, they also provide some protection against Omicron, but not as much as the updated bivalent boosters.
The Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Greene County Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available by appointment 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to make a testing appointment.
Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department, which is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.