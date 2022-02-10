Greene County recorded 848 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period Jan. 30-Feb. 5, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday.
That is a marked decrease from recent weeks. Greene County had recorded over 1,000 new virus cases for three consecutive weeks prior to this latest period.
Six more Greene County residents died from the virus during the Jan. 30-Feb 5 time period, according to state figures.
Greene County had 1,461 new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, Jan. 23-Jan. 29, and had 1,525 new COVID-19 cases the week prior.
Of the 848 new cases in the time-period, a total of 166 were in children ages 18 and younger.
A total of 20,962 Greene Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data.
A total of 327 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Hospitalizations in the region saw a small decrease after a month of weekly increases.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 434 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including five pediatric patients. That is a slight decrease from 441 the previous Wednesday, and 427 two Wednesdays ago.
Ballad also reported that 93 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units and 60 were on ventilators.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 84% are unvaccinated. Eighty-nine percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad ICUs are unvaccinated, and 90% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
As of Wednesday, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stood at about 44.6%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 52.4% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 68.3% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. Drive-through nasal swab testing is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.