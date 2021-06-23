A new dentist is practicing at the Greene County Health Department.
Dr. Adam M. Qualls is from Scott County, Virginia.
Qualls attended Alice Lloyd College where he received his bachelor of science Degree in 2012. Qualls attended dental school at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry and graduated in 2017.
Qualls lives in Johnson City with his wife, Emily, and their Goldendoodle, Dolly.
“He enjoys the outdoors, spending time in local parks and on trails and helping his parents around the family farm. He believes proper dental care and education are so important for a person’s well-being and that is what inspired him to become a dentist,” a news release said.
Dental services are available at the Greene County Health Department for children ages 1 to 21 years old.
Services include fillings, extractions, fluoride treatment, dental sealants and preventive education. Dental services for adults are limited to emergency relief of pain and infection.
Qualls encourages parents to establish a dental home for their children by age 1 “because children that receive early guidance and preventive care is best,” the release said.
For more information or to make a dental appointment, call 423-798-1749 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Greene County Health Department is located at 810 W. Church St.