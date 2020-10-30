A new effort to help improve care and increase health care access to the uninsured in this region, including specialty diagnostics and treatments, was announced Thursday afternoon.
The Appalachian Highland Care Network is a joint effort between local Health Departments, free medical clinics, regional physicians and outpatient services and Ballad Health hospitals, physicians practices and outpatient facilities.
Todd Norris, senior vice president of community health and system advancement for Ballad Health, said multiple organizations within the region, including the Health Departments and free medical clinics, have done a tremendous job in providing health care access to individuals without insurance.
“The goal of the Appalachian Highland Care Network is to try to multiply that impact through a more cohesive strategy and a cohesive model of care by working together,” he said.
Project Access will serve as a hub for the new network and help connect uninsured patients with diagnostics and specialists for health issues, said Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine.
While Project Access has served Washington County residents in the past, its services to connect individuals without health insurance with specialty health care services will now be available throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, he said.
Access to diagnostic tests and specialists is important to help prevent more serious illnesses or advanced stages of diseases for people who do not have insurance, Levine said.
“We are not treating the disease,” he said. “It is treating the person, to help a person have self sufficiency and control in managing their health.”
Linda McClure from the Northeast Tennessee Regional Department of Health, said that the new network will be provide some beneficial and needed services for the region.
“In the 2005, the Tennessee Department of Health allowed local departments to provide primary care services for uninsured adults,” she said. “But, sometimes they have a need for higher diagnostics and specialties that we cannot provide. This will help give them what they need to stay healthy.”
Brooks Blair, executive director of Project Access, said the organization is looking forward to working within the network to provide services to a wider scope of residents in the region. Last year, Project Access helped the uninsured connect with $75 million in health care services, she said.
Blair shared a letter from Paul Blevins to thank Project Access for connecting him to physicians and diagnostic services to treat what turned out to be a serious heart condition.
“I can never thank these people enough,” Blevins wrote. “What they do is worthy of everyone’s support and gratitude.”
Blair estimated the amount of donated care Mr. Blevins received is valued at more than $327,000.
Levine said helping people improve their health and reducing the need for hospital care also lowers the cost for health care for the uninsured as well as the region as a whole.
With this additional access to health providers, it is hoped that people can avoid the need for hospitalization, he said, noting that Ballad Health provided $75 million in care for the uninsured last year.
This effort will compliment Ballad Health’s Accountable Care Organization and its goal of creating healthier communities while reducing the cost of health care for the residents of the region, Levine said.
The first Accountable Care Organization in the region, AnewCare generated just under $60 million dollars in total savings for taxpayers since its creation in 2012, with $5.4 million in savings in 2019 alone, according U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. These savings reduce the cost of health care for the federal Medicare program.
Individuals can learn more about eligibility for network services and obtain more information at www.projectaccesseasttn.org.