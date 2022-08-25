A new emergency notification system capable of connecting schools, first responders and the community was purchased Tuesday by the Greene County 911 board of directors.
Software from Massachusetts-based Rave Mobile Safety includes a mass alert notification system that enables information sharing “across multiple channels,” according to the company.
The Rave system replaces the Hyper-Reach notification system in use by Greene County 911. With the purchase of related equipment, it will link Greeneville City Schools and Greene County Schools with 911 Dispatch and first responders.
The cost to implement the Rave system is $21,900, including a connection module to city schools.
“The piece that is connected with the school system is a very comprehensive technological tool,” said board Chairman Tim Ward, Greeneville police chief.
“It’s a small price to pay for student safety,” Ward said.
Connecting the system to city and county schools for faster emergency response “is a big plus for us,” county 911 Director Jerry Bird said.
Hyper-Reach worked successfully up to its technological limits, but the Rave system offers better emergency notification options, 911 Director Jerry Bird said.
“It does more. It (can) intertwine with other agencies,” Bird said.
Bird checked with other municipalities using the 911 component of the Rave Mobile Safety system and got positive reviews.
“We called Wilson County and they were very pleased with it,” he said.
The second component connects to school systems. Rave has the capability of informing law enforcement of the specific type of an emergency at a school, including weather-related events, fires or active shooter situations.
When a 911 call or alarm is received from a school, action is immediately taken.
“From the city’s side of it, there is a horde of people heading toward that problem,” Ward said.
Activations through Rave can be made from an application installed on phones and transmitted within seconds.
“It’s pretty phenomenal,” Ward said.
Greeneville City Schools already uses elements of the Rave system. The package purchased by county 911 will enable it to link with the school systems.
County 911 officials will speak with city and county schools for possible reimbursement on the school notification component of the Rave system, Ward said.
“911 shouldn’t have to pay the whole price. That’s how I’m looking at it,” Bird said.
By purchasing several different components of the Rave system on Tuesday, 911 Dispatch saved $5,000 in company-applied discounts, Ward said.
One challenge will be getting residents to sign up for the free Rave system. There was an initial surge in sign-ups after Hyper-Link was introduced about five years ago, but new sign-offs have trailed off since then.
Roughly 7,200 residents and businesses have signed up to receive Hyper-Reach notifications out of the county’s population of about 72,000.
Ward said Rave Mobile Safety may be able to assist county 911 in marketing the new system to the public.
“I’m hoping we can do a better community outreach and maybe you can help us with that,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
Residents signing on to the Rave notification system will have the option of including any medical conditions that would immediately be available to first responders in the event of an emergency, Bird said.
Board member and County Commissioner Robin Quillen echoed the sentiments of others at the meeting Tuesday. She said the Rave system should offers an extra measure of protection to students and others in the community.
“I got a good feeing from them. It’s something everybody is interested in,” she said.