The new substation for the Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services off the 11E Bypass is now ready to occupy.
The EMS plans to permanently begin staffing the station Feb. 1, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
A formal grand opening will be announced in the near future for the substation, located behind the county building on CCU Boulevard off the Bypass that houses the Greene County Election Commission and the local Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Funds for the construction of the new building came through a state Local Government Support Grant made available due to the pandemic and required the building to be finished by the end of the year.
The substation passed its final inspection Dec. 30 by the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office, which is required prior to receiving a Certificate of Occupancy from the Town of Greeneville, since it is within the city limits.
Morrison expressed appreciation to general contractor C&C Millwright and its subcontractors for their hard work to complete the time-sensitive project.
“Our project was started and completed in an astonishing 83 days and comes in under the deadline established by the federal government by one day and on budget,” he said.
After the building design was completed by local architect Dave Wright and other preparatory work was finished, construction began in September.
The substation is designed to provide better service to the eastern side of Greeneville and surrounding areas in the county.
A crew or crews from the current Takoma substation are to be reassigned to the new substation. The Takoma substation typically houses four crews.
Plans are to repave the drive to and parking areas around the Election Commission/EMA building and the new substation once weather permits, probably in the spring or summer, Morrison said.
In addition, waiting until spring will allow any ground disturbed by the construction process to settle before paving begins, he continued.
In addition to the new substation, the grant also provided funds for a new ambulance and radio upgrades for the EMS, replacement of the county’s telephone system and new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software for 911.