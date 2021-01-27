A new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station may be built later this year, members of the city Board of Mayor & Commissioners were told Monday night.
Mayor Alan Corley provided a positive mid-fiscal-year summary of Tusculum’s finances. Corley said local and state sales tax revenues exceed projections.
“We were really concerned with that with the pandemic,” Corley said.
The fiscal year in the City of Tusculum runs from July 1 through June 30. In 2020, the board approved rezoning a tract of land next to the city’s multi-purpose building on Alexander Street for future use as a Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station.
“We kind of postponed talking about the new building for the fire department until we saw how the budget is going, and it’s going pretty good,” Corley said.
The multi-purpose building currently houses fire trucks, public works vehicles and other equipment. The fire department office is in the city hall building. Constructing a dedicated fire station would free up space in city hall for the Tusculum Police Department, recorder’s office and allow for an expanded public meeting area, city officials have said.
Corley said an all-metal building could resemble the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department station built in 2015. It would include several bays and a small kitchen area.
Corley estimated the cost at between $350,000 and $500,000.
The discussion will continue Feb. 22 at the next Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting.
“If we decide to move forward, I would hope we could move forward this spring. We started getting serious about a year ago and then the pandemic hit,” Corley said after Monday night’s meeting.
FIRE TRUCK BLOCK GRANT
Commissioners also approved a resolution for the city to apply for a Tennessee Small Cities Community Development Block Grant that would be used to purchase a ladder/pumper truck for the fire department.
The fire department seeks to replace a 25-year-old truck nearing the end of its service life, Chief Marty Shelton told commissioners. The fire department will begin looking for a used truck in good condition that matches the city’s needs.
The city has applied for but not received any Community Development Block Grants in 11 years, Corley said.
The application to be filled out will request fiscal year 2021 block grant funds not to exceed $420,000 for the purchase of a firefighting vehicle. The City of Tusculum would provide a local match of up to $80,000 for the vehicle, Corley said.
The fire department needs a truck that could be used to respond to fires at all buildings up to three stories in height in the City of Tusculum, and could also assist at fires elsewhere in the county. Corley said having the truck should improve the city’s insurance rating, which would result in savings to fire district residents.
“It gives us more abilities,” Corley said.
The ladder truck would be parked in the new fire station space.
Corley and Shelton thanked volunteers who helped prepare and mail out the surveys to residents in the fire department’s coverage area. About 450 completed surveys were returned to the fire department, well over the required number of 341 needed to submit the block grant application.
Should the grant be approved, “We’re talking about a nice truck, even used,” Shelton said.
The city can use the surveys for another block grant application next year if the one to be filed soon is not successful, Corley said.
The grant application must be submitted by early February. The city should receive word by late summer about grant approval, Corley said.
LLAMA WALKING TRAIL REQUEST
In other business, a request to allow llamas to use a section of the Tusculum Walking Trail by the owner of a business that provides the animals for hikes was referred to City Attorney Alex Chesnut.
Sandy Sgrillo, owner of The Wandering Llamas business, told board members that the paved section of the walking trail that dogs are currently allowed on would be ideal for clients who are in wheelchairs or who have other disabilities.
“I need something flat and easy so they can get out and enjoy (the outdoors),” Sgrillo told commissioners.
The Greene County-based business currently offers walks on hiking trails in the Cherokee National Forest and on private property in Mosheim.
Sgrillo said her llamas “are very tame,” interact well with dogs and could walk off the side of the paved trail when accompanying those with disabilities.
Sgrillo said she only gets several requests a year for short hikes involving individuals with disabilities, and would only conduct the hikes in the “cooler months” from October to March.
The Wandering Llamas is a business that charges for its services, Sgrillo told commissioners.
“I do have some concerns (with it) being a for-profit and where this will lead us to,” Corley said.
Allowing llamas on part of the walking trail would also require a city ordinance.
“I have to get some information so (we) can make an informed decision,” Corley said.
Chesnut will review Sgrillo’s request and report back to commissioners.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, commissioners on second reading approved an ordinance to rezone a property on Emmert Street bordering on East Andrew Johnson Highway, from B-1 Neighborhood Business District to R-1 Low Density Residential District.
Property owner Earl Doyle recently requested that the property be rezoned. The Tusculum Planning Commission earlier this month recommended that the Board of Mayor and Commissioners approve the rezoning request. No one spoke at a public hearing prior to the vote.
The property owner plans to subdivide the property and build a house on one section. That house and a house already there would share a common driveway, according to plans previously presented to the board.
In another matter, Corley said the city recently received a $32,000 revenue boost in the form of an unanticipated check from the state connected to a reconstruction project on a section of Ball Road that was completed in 2014.
The city put up $100,000 to pay for right-of-way costs related to the project.
“They didn’t spend all that money from eight years ago,” Corley said.
The University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service recommended putting the funds back into roadwork-related projects, Corley said.