Improved services for citizens and safer accommodations for firefighters are among the benefits of Greeneville’s new Fire Station No. 2.
Chief Alan Shipley said the new fire station at 945 Carson St. represents a significant leap forward for the Greeneville Fire Department.
“The new station will allow our firefighters to provide not only a quicker, but safer response,” Shipley told those gathered Tuesday at the fire station dedication.
Shipley said cancer is one of the leading causes of firefighter deaths. The new fire station was designed using the “hot, warm and cold” concept.
“Our apparatus bays will now be considered hot zones, when firefighters return from structure fires and hazardous materials calls. They will enter the Decon Room, which is considered the warm zone. In the room, they will decontaminate gear and equipment (and) then shower and change uniforms,” he said. “This will help keep harmful contaminates such as cancer-causing carcinogens, chemicals, and blood-borne pathogens from entering the living areas.”
The fire station’s drive-thru bays “will also make for a safer response,” Shipley said.
If the dedication ceremony Tuesday could be described in one word, Shipley said it would be “thankful.”
“Thankful for a Board of Mayor and Alderman, past and present, and our city administrator (Todd Smith) for their continued support of public safety and the growth of our city.
“You again have given our department the resources to protect life and property of our citizens,” Shipley told officials at the ceremony.
“Thankful for the support of the fire service that Senator (Marsha) Blackburn, Senator (Bill) Hagerty and Congresswoman (Diana) Harshbarger gives,” Shipley said.
Construction of the new fire station was made possible with a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, officials said.
“The grants we received couldn’t have come at a better time and have helped us make much-needed improvements to our department. We have been blessed to receive these grants,” Shipley said.
Shipley is also thankful “for the community support and the partnerships it has brought. Individuals and businesses have gone well beyond what was ever expected to make this project a success.”
Shipley said the partnership leading to opening of the new fire station began in late 2017, when Tammy Albright and the former Takoma Regional Hospital, which owned several of the lots where the fire station is located, saw the property as “being used for the safety of its neighbors” and donated the land for that purpose.
“And now, in 2023, it will begin providing lifesaving fire and rescue services for the community,” Shipley said.
Albright was Takoma Regional Hospital CEO and president in 2017. She was then CEO of Greeneville Community Hospital before becoming vice president and chief executive officer of Ballad Health’s Behavioral Health Services.
Shipley used another word to describe what the new fire station represents to him and fellow firefighters: “blessed.”
I am blessed to serve with the men and women of the Greeneville Fire Department. They have given so much to this project, and you will see this throughout the building,” he said, referring also to the “group of individuals that have helped with the final push to complete this project but do not wish to be recognized.”
The public “will be able to see the handmade items (that have) made this station special, from the repurposed hose that was made into an American flag, to the kitchen table they will share their meals on and the lamps for the bunkrooms,” Shipley said.
Groundbreaking for Fire Station No. 2 was in August 2021. Construction was recently completed.
The new fire station on Carson Street serves the southwest side of Greeneville.
“The new station will allow for a quicker and safer response for our citizens. It is difficult for firefighters to maneuver through the congested intersection at the current location,” Shipley recently said.
Previous Fire Station No. 2, at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Vann Road, served the Town of Greeneville since the late 1950s.
Firefighters past and present have fond memories of service there, including Shipley.
“She was built in the late ‘50s with three bays for fire apparatus” and included 800 square feet of living quarters framed out of one part of the bay.
“The engine set only a few feet from firefighters. It was always said, ‘You better like your partner ‘cause you sure can’t get away from them,’” Shipley said. “This station has housed many firefighters and has helped firefighters answer many a call for help. I spent over seven years of my career at this station. This station will not be forgotten and will live on in the new station.”
An American flag from the old fire station was unfurled Tuesday and run up the flagpole at new Fire Station No. 2 as part of the dedication ceremony.
Former Mayor W.T. Daniels said after the new station dedication Tuesday that a future use for the old fire station has not been determined.
In his fire station dedication ceremony comments, Shipley thanked others who made the fire station project a success, including general contractors Evans-Ailey Construction Co. and the construction crew “that made this project come together,” and sub-contractors who worked on the fire station.
“They gave so much more to make it a success and of these, most were local contractors,” Shipley said.
Shipley thanked the Allen & Hoshal design firm “for taking our vision and making it a reality.”
He thanked Ashley Johnson for helping the fire department acquire electrical components that had been on back order for nearly one year. Johnson is the wife of Greeneville Firefighter Patrick Johnson.
Shipley also acknowledged the assistance of Robert Reedy and Kim Ornduff of Reedy and Sykes Architecture and Design “for keeping us on track and helping so much with color selections.”
The new fire station includes three equipment bays, similar to the older one, but has drive-thru bays to help reduce maintenance and safety issues with hard turning and backing of the apparatus, Shipley said.
The old fire station covered a little over 5,000 square feet. New Fire Station No. 2’s living quarters, office area, and bays comprise about 9,000 square feet, with space for a future “build-out” for an emergency operations center.
The $3.66 million facility houses a frontline engine, reserve engine and a fully equipped Haz-Mat response unit, Shipley said.