The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light and Power Building.
At the beginning of the meeting, Aldermen Cal Doty will be sworn in for his second term as aldermen, while Kirsten Girton will be sworn in for her first term on the board.
After the oath of office is administered, the board will consider purchasing a new traffic signal cabinet for the Public Works Department to install at the intersection of Snapps Ferry Road and Forest Hills Drive. According to Public Works, the existing cabinet is over 30 years old, and its loops sensor that senses vehicles is broken and cannot be repaired.
The board will then consider purchasing road salt for the Public Works Department.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will also give updates on the Crowfoot Alley parking project.