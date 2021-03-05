Strong Futures, which is to be based in Greeneville, is part of Ballad Health’s new Niswonger Children’s Network.
Ballad Health announced the new Niswonger Children’s Network on Thursday. It is a regional system of health care and community services striving to provide high standards of care and well-being for children, regardless of where they live, across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Greeneville was one of the places visited as part of the announcement as Ballad Health shared updates from various sites throughout the system over its social media and with local news outlets. These announcements were also made against the backdrop of the annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon, which began on Thursday.
Work continues to prepare local facilities for Strong Futures, and an update about the new program was hosted in what will be its outpatient clinic in the medical office building on the Greeneville Community Hospital West campus. That clinic will provide treatment to patients in the program designed to assist pregnant women or mothers 18 years of age and older who suffer from addiction or need other behavioral health services.
The program may not be what people would immediately think of in terms of children’s health care, but it ties into the new Niswonger Children’s Network by addressing mothers’ and families’ needs to create a healthy, nurturing environment for children, said Tammy Albright, vice president and chief executive officer of Ballad Health Behavioral Health Services and former president of Greeneville Community Hospital.
“There are very few of these programs throughout the nation, and we saw a real need here in our area and our community,” she said. “We were blessed to be able to repurpose some of the facilities and preserve our services here in Greeneville to meet the needs of our community.”
Through addressing addiction issues, Strong Futures also strives to reduce the number of babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS), a condition in which an infant undergoes withdrawal from a substance to which he or she was exposed in the womb, Albright said. According to the statistics, about 36 babies born per 1,000 live births in the region suffer from the condition.
General Sessions Judge Ken Bailey said he sees many women in his courtroom who could benefit from the program.
“It will help these young ladies figure out why they are using drugs and figure out how they can live a life without addiction,” the judge said.
PROGRAM SERVICES
“Ballad Health wanted to address this holistically and generationally,” Dr. Michael Bermes, senior director of addiction services for Ballad Health, said of Strong Futures. “We call it a two-generational approach to make a change in the culture and reduce poverty in the Appalachian Highlands. This is not only for these folks that walk in our doors now but for their children and their children’s children.”
Patients in the program can receive services for up to 24 months, and the program focuses on a wide array of addictive behaviors and conditions, Bermes said.
Care will be individualized to each patient and may also include such services as educational opportunities, such as obtaining a GED, workplace development skills and financial literacy that will help a mother be self-sufficient and successful, he said.
“It will include internal programs as well as external services to bring a 360-degree approach to care,” he said.
Albright said the holistic approach also speaks to how addiction, lack of educational opportunities and poverty go hand in hand, and the program strives to help mothers provide a better life for themselves and their children.
Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey and state legislators also recognized the need and their support led to a $7 million grant from the Department of Human Services for the program, she said.
Patient care will be focused primarily in the outpatient clinic, which is anticipated to be ready by the end of the month, Albright said.
Pregnant women or mothers who may need housing will be provided a safe place to stay during treatment as part of Strong Futures. Those facilities are being prepared within the former Takoma Hospital facility on the West campus, she said, and are scheduled to be finished in late summer.
NISWONGER CHILDREN’S NETWORK
The creation of the Niswonger Children’s network is an investment of nearly $60 million throughout the region, according to Ballad Health. Recognizing the importance of community investment in pediatric health, the health system also plans to secure at least $17 million toward these initiatives through gifts to the Ballad Health Foundation.
The foundation has already secured $9 million that will support the creation of the network, including a pace-setting gift of $7 million from the J.D. Nicewonder family. The Nicewonder family’s gift is the second-largest single investment in the region’s children’s hospital, according to Ballad Health.
Adding to their recent investment creating the J.D. Nicewonder Family Pediatric Emergency Department in Bristol, Tennessee, the family announced the commitment Thursday toward the new network and the creation of two regional centers for pediatrics – a Center for Perinatal and Neonatal Care and a Center for Pediatric Specialties, both located at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, according to a release from Ballad Health.
“We passionately believe that the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network is a vehicle for positive development of our children at their most vulnerable times,” said Carolyn Nicewonder Beverly. “We have always invested in our hospital in Bristol, but now, Ballad Health has created something bigger, better and more focused on helping children throughout the region. We love this and want to be a part of it. We hope others will, too.”
Greneeville businessman and philanthropist Scott Niswonger, whose initial $10 million contribution created the children’s hospital, said he deeply appreciates the Nicewonder family’s gift and all those who have contributed to ensuring children can realize a successful and productive future.
“Today’s announcement raises awareness that the well-being of children doesn’t start when they get sick,” he said. “It requires a sustained and comprehensive effort. I believe this project signals to everyone that the Appalachian Highlands has its priorities in order.
“How we support our mothers and children is a strong indicator of our region’s worth.”
Among new initiatives for the region that will be part of the Niswonger Children’s Network are the addition of two pediatric surgeons, wellness playgrounds, an $8 million investment in advanced robotics surgery at three regional hospitals for use by physicians who practice in women’s specialties, a new regional center for perinatal and neonatal care and a regional center for pediatric specialties at Niswonger Children’s Hospital — including a two-story expansion of the facility and the newest, most modern neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Virginia or Tennessee to serve the region.