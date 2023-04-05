Firefighters, elected officials and several hundred guests looked on with pride Tuesday as new Greeneville Fire Station No. 2 was formally dedicated.
Abundant sunshine fit the mood of the crowd as a long-anticipated fire station, at 945 Carson St., was placed into service with a traditional hose “uncoupling” ceremony.
“This is a big day for the Town of Greeneville. We’ve been planning this for years and years,” City Administrator Todd Smith told the gathering.
The COVID-19 pandemic and funding questions delayed completion of the project. The fire station the new facility replaces, on Asheville Highway at Vann Road, had served the Greeneville Fire Department since the 1950s.
Funds obtained through the American Rescue Plan Act were used to build the new fire station, which was constructed on property between Carson and Forest streets.
“This is an impressive fire station, but what’s more impressive is the firefighters who work at the station,” Smith said.
“Thank you for this magnificent facility and blessing our community with it,” fire department Chaplain Danny Ricker said during his invocation.
Mayor Cal Doty opened his remarks with a moment of silence for former Alderman Buddy Hawk and former Greeneville Fire Department Chief James “Jim” Bowman Sr., who both passed away recently. As an alderman, Hawk was a supporter of the fire station project.
“This is an exciting day for our town,” Doty said. “We are very blessed to have this.”
Guests at the ceremony included U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger. Both spoke briefly.
“It’s a beautiful facility. This is what federal funds should be spent on,” Harshbarger said. “This community is blessed.”
Blackburn said it was “wonderful to know the firefighters who work here participated in designing this building.”
“It is wonderful to use those funds that are coming out of (Washington) for this purpose, not only to build but strengthen the community,” she said.
Fire Chief Alan Shipley said the old fire station served the community well, but the new station will allow the fire department to provide an enhanced level of service to Greeneville.
“Thank you for giving us the resources,” Shipley told Blackburn and Harshbarger.
The partnership that led to construction of the fire station “began many years ago,” Shipley said.
Its presence “will save many lives,” he said.
He thanked firefighters and others on the design team and fire department administrators for providing a high level of service to the public as the project moved forward.
“They kept things going. Not a call was unanswered,” Shipley said.
Shipley presided over the hose uncoupling ceremony and noted a flag flying at the old fire station was brought for use at the Carson Street station.
Former Mayor W.T. Daniels said after the ceremony that he recalled visiting the old station while his father was working there as a firefighter.
“We had to replace the facility,” Daniels said. “When the (ARPA) funds became available, that’s how it really got started. We were in the right place at the right time, I guess I would say. This is quite a replacement for that facility over there. It can offer so much more.”
Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said firefighters have acticipated completion of the new station, which will also house administrative offices.
“It’s a huge deal for us. Obviously, it’s a major upgrade,” Weems said. “It’s the culmination of really years of planning, and it’s something we’re all pretty proud of.”
Lt. Matthew Solomon helped make a table used in the fire station kitchen area, and used an old fire hydrant as a base to create another table.
“It’s almost unbelievable that it’s finally here,” Solomon said. “We couldn’t be happier.”