The Greeneville Parking Authority welcomed the town’s new parking attendant during its meeting Friday morning at the Greeneville Light and Power Systems building.
Greeneville Police Department Auxiliary Officer Tammy Knapp-Stanton will begin her rounds as the Town of Greeneville’s parking attendant beginning on Monday.
The Parking Authority also determined that people found violating parking rules in the town will receive one warning per tag upon their first violation until Nov. 15. A second violation will result in a fine, and there will be no first violation warnings given out after Nov. 15.
This is a slight change from the policy discussed at the Parking Authority’s meeting in June, which did not put a time constraint on first-offense warnings. The Parking Authority determined Friday that a time period for warnings should be given, due to the need to eventually be able to give out parking citations rather than just warnings. The authority agreed that after one month, those who regularly park in downtown would have had enough time to know that there is a parking attendant on patrol and rules are being enforced.
Knapp-Stanton has already begun communicating with local shop owners and told them that the town of was going to begin enforcing parking regulations once again.
According to Knapp-Stanton, she will be working around 20 hours a week as a parking attendant between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Knapp’s schedule during that time-frame will be fairly random and unpublished in an effort to make sure parking rules are followed even when Knapp-Stanton may not be on patrol.
She will be patrolling the street parking and parking lots downtown as part of her position.
As Knapp-Stanton is already an auxiliary member of the Greeneville Police Department, she will be carrying her service weapon and be dressed in her police uniform while she is making her rounds as parking attendant.
Knapp-Stanton is eager to begin her new position as parking attendant in the town.
“I’m excited to be able to be a part of the downtown revitalization process. I’m going to assist the town in any way that I can,” Knapp-Stanton said.
Knapp-Stanton’s father, Michael Knapp, was the previous parking attendant in Greeneville.
Michael Knapp retired from the position in 2019, and returned part-time early in 2020 before retiring once more in March 2020.
The position of parking attendant had been vacant since Knapp’s 2020 retirement.
The Parking Authority was also informed by Alderman and Parking Authority Chairman Tim Teague that work on the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project would tentatively begin in January. The town is waiting for businesses to move to new locations before beginning demolition to make room for the new parking lot.
Teague also informed the Parking Authority that the Depot Street revitalization project will most likely begin in December. According to Teague, contractors are experiencing supply chain issues and are having to waiting on deliveries of pipe and resin before they can begin the project.
Those with questions about parking downtown and parking enforcement can call Town Hall at 423-639-7105 and ask to speak with Teague.