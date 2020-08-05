The Billy Crawford Band featuring Samantha Gray are the new headliners Thursday for the final concert in Main Street: Greeneville’s 2020 Lyrics on the Lawn series.
Due to inclement weather forecast for last Thursday, the concert was postponed until this Thursday and was originally to feature The Dependents as opener and Aaron Walker Band as headliner.
However, the Aaron Walker Band is not able to perform and the Billy Crawford Band will perform as the headliner, according to a release from Main Street.
Sponsored by the organization, the free concert will be at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion.
The Dependents will take the stage at 7 p.m. with an intermission at 7:45 p.m. and the Billy Crawford Band performing at 8 p.m.
From Johnson City, the Dependents play old-time, good time Appalachian music. While busking is their regular gig, the youngsters have also shared their talent at local venues including the Down Home, Barter Theater, the Blue Plum Festival, Abingdon’s Buskerfest, and local farmer’s markets.
The Bristol-based Billy Crawford Band includes some of the region’s finest blues men. Guitarist Billy Crawford leads the band with his mastery of blues, ballads, rock, surf – even New Orleans-style. Underpinning it all is a band with plenty of energy and mastery of dynamics.
Vocalist Samantha Gray will join the band for the concert. Gray’s unique voice has been described as soulful, sultry and powerful. Melding the influences of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, she combines these influences into her own brand of blues music.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state guidelines, precautions are being taken to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Wearing of cloth masks will be required for attendees within the event boundaries, including as people are seated. Announcements, as related to COVID-19, made at the time of the event will supersede all other requirements and guidelines, the release stated.
Social distancing will be practiced in such a manner that persons from different households or small groups are able to substantially maintain six feet of separation from other persons. It is recommended that attendees bring a blanket even if they bring a chair.
Children must have direct parental supervision and are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and remain seated with their group.
As with the previous concerts, food vendors will be on site. They include Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dogs, Exalting Him BBQ and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Creamy Cup and Top Dog Hot Dogs will locate across the street from the mansion allowing for customer social distancing on the sidewalks while waiting in line. Exalting Him BBQ will be located on the opposite side of the venue off the alley.
Pets are welcome but must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event.
Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for more information.