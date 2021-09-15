The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be moving to a new location in the coming months.
The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission gave final approval to a site plan for the new Humane Society building during its meeting Tuesday morning.
The new Humane Society facility will be constructed at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road adjacent to the former Doehler-Jarvis manufacturing facility, near the intersection of Old Stage and North Rufe Taylor roads.
“This is going to be a really nice facility,” Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport said.
The new facility will consist of an 8,125-square-foot main building and a 1,500-square-foot storage building, sitting on about 8 acres of property.
The current Humane Society building on Hal Henard Road is 43 years old and about half the size of the proposed new building. It sits on 3 acres, and the organization has outgrown the space, according to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Manager Amy Bowman.
Bowman said the Humane Society is excited about moving to a new building.
“The new building will be a bigger, better and safer shelter,” Bowman said.
Bowman explained that the new shelter will have 16 indoor dog kennels and 16 outdoor dog kennels. There will also be an open green space where potential pet adopters can walk animals.
Bowman said the new shelter will provide a better experience for humans and animals.
“This will be a real asset to our community. It will provide a better customer experience, be more functional for employees, and easier to clean, which prevents diseases in the animals,” Bowman said.
A 28-space parking lot will be provided in front of the building.
Most of the area that will surround the new building is heavily wooded, and it is the intent of the Humane Society to leave as many of the existing trees standing as possible. This will be done in an effort to cut down on any noise coming from the facility. Some additional evergreen trees may also be planted around the facility to help provide a further buffer against any sounds coming from the building.
A fence is also being discussed that would surround the rear of the building and possibly go around the side. The fence could be built out of wood planks and be 6 feet high. This fence would provide further noise screening. However, the proposed fence and the materials that would be used to construct it are still being discussed.
The property is zoned M-2, meaning it is an area of High Impact Use, which allows for use of the land as an animal shelter location.
There has been no decision yet on the part of the Humane Society on what will be done with its existing building and property once the new facility is completed and in use.
According to Bowman, initial thoughts have been that the Humane Society may use the old building as a storage facility, but a final decision on what to do with the building has not yet been reached.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society hopes to break ground on its new home in the next few months.