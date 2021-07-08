New laws applying to the state court system went into effect July 1.
Laws expanding the recovery court system, improving criminal justice data collection, strengthening victim’ rights and governing use of force by law enforcement are part of the legislative package that became law July 1.
The legislation “will improve and impact the state’s court system,” according to the state Administrative Office of The Courts.
“From the creation of new three-judge panel to hear certain constitutional challenges to the expansion of recovery courts and safe baby courts, the new laws allow the courts to modernize and innovate,” an AOC news release said.
Several pieces of legislation also focus on improving data collection in the state courts and in juvenile courts, which will allow for data-driven decision making and better resource allocation, while continuing AOC efforts “to be a world-class repository of court data from every level of court in the state,” the release said.
“This was a tremendously busy legislative session, much of which occurred while the state was still impacted by COVID-19. The General Assembly did an excellent job of moving through legislation that will make the courts more efficient and effective, and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication to the third branch of government,” AOC Director Deborah Taylor Tate said.
RECOVERY COURTS
The Alternatives to Incarceration Act passed by lawmakers expands Tennessee’s successful Recovery Court system.
Statewide, the system includes Veterans Courts, Mental Health Courts and Drug Courts, for those charged with misdemeanor assaults.
Greene County’s Recovery Court has helped many people who ran afoul of the legal system turn their lives around. The new legislation expanding the recovery court system is part of Gov. Bill Lee’s criminal justice reform initiative.
“Studies show these courts have an excellent track record for individuals who require specialized and highly accountable treatment. It also gives judges the discretion to provide treatment for individuals who need it when the facts of their case indicate that a recovery court is the best correction option available,” the AOC release said.
Dan E. Armstrong, district attorney general for the four-county 3rd Judicial District that includes Greene, supports “the increased availability of recovery courts.”
“Also, I am appreciative of the effort to more accurately collect court data for the purposes of appropriately allocating resources across the state to enhance our ability to combat crime and promote public safety,” Armstrong said.
There is more work to be done, he said.
“I think the most important thing we can do going forward is to pass a sweeping truth in sentencing law that would allow the victims of crime, the defendants and the court to know exactly how much time a defendant will serve before being released from jail,” Armstrong said.
Under current Tennessee law, “with a few exceptions, it is impossible to know how much time an individual would have to serve before being eligible for release given the different ‘credits’ for which a defendant may qualify under the present law,” he said.
VICTIMS’ RIGHTS
Laws addressing victims’ rights include a “Lifetime Order of Protection” provision, along with a “Restitutions First” formula for crime victims and a “Courthouse Spaces for Victims” law.
Under the Lifetime Order of Protection law, a victim of a felony offense of assault, criminal homicide, attempted homicide, kidnapping, or sexual offenses can now file a petition for a lifetime order of protection against the convicted offender.
Victims previously had to go to court each year to renew their order of protection.
The “Restitutions First” legislation intruduces a new allocation formula for money paid into court matters after Jan. 1, 2022.
Under the law, the first restitution money will be paid to the victim. Once restitution is paid, the next money will go toward litigation taxes. Once the taxes are paid, the money will go toward payment of costs. Finally, money will be allocated to payment of any fines.
The Courthouse Spaces for Victims legislation addresses a long-standing issue in some courthouses in the state.
In some courthouses, crime victims must wait for court proceedings in the same space as defendants, witnesses, and family members, “which can lead to intimidation, anxiety, and stress,” the AOC release said.
The legislation requires the District Attorneys General Conference to assess whether victims of crime have separate and secure waiting areas during all critical stages of the judicial process. The DAG Conference must submit a report to the chairs of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House of Representatives Criminal Justice Committee by March 1, 2022.
DATA COLLECTION
Under measures passed by the General Assembly, the Tennessee Court Information System, or TnCIS, “will undergo a multi-million dollar refresh,” according to the AOC.
The TnCIS system tracks court data in 87 counties and can assist with policymaking related to courts, crime, and recidivism.
The legislation requires the AOC to provide each court clerk in eight counties which have not installed TnCIS with a list of data that is required to be integrated.
The bill was co-sponsored by Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville.
An appropriation included in the court Administration Bill will help fund the creation of a new juvenile case management and data collection system.
“This is part of an ongoing modernization and expansion of data collection and analysis for the courts, which will lead to data-driven decision making,” according to the AOC.
The new legislation also requires juvenile court staff to report information on new delinquent or unruly cases and their outcomes to the AOC and establishes reporting requirements for the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to the AOC regarding children referred to services by the juvenile court system.
OTHER LEGISLATION
Other new laws relating to the court system cover law enforcement, sentencing and other components of the court system, including:
• Search warrants: The law establishes new policies regarding the use of force by law enforcement. The bill primarily focuses on techniques and training used by law enforcement, and also prohibits judges from signing no-knock warrants.
• Sentencing and reentry: As of July 1, a person convicted of certain crimes must serve their full sentence and cannot be released early for good behavior. Credit for good behavior can be used toward other privileges, but not for time served.
• Reentry Success Act: What the AOC terms a “key piece of legislation” that is part of Lee’s criminal justice reform package aims to reduce recidivism rates by better preparing inmates for reentry. It includes mandatory supervision for all inmates re-entering the community. The measure also includes other modifications to the parole process, including when a judge may temporarily revoke and incarcerate a probationer for a technical violation.
• Expungements and notification of possible expungement: Expungements assist Tennesseans with securing jobs, housing, and education and are an essential tool in the overall economic rebound, according to the AOC. The law requires judges, at the time of sentencing, if possible, to notify a person convicted of an offense eligible for an expunction of their eligibility to have all public records of the conviction destroyed. It requires the AOC to provide judges handling criminal matters with a document listing each offense eligible for expunction and the time period after which the offense is eligible.
• Custody cases: The legislation requires a court to include written findings of fact and conclusions of law to support a custody arrangement or parenting plan, unless both parents have agreed.
• Juvenile cases: The law addresses probable cause to detain a child in a secure facility. It allows a child to be detained in a secure facility when there is probable cause to believe the child has committed certain offenses including burglary, aggravated burglary, robbery, or theft of a motor vehicle. It removes language that specifies the juvenile court may order detention for a maximum of 48 hours for the delinquent child to be served only on days the school in which the child is enrolled is not in session.
• Board of Judicial Conduct: The law extends the Board of Judicial Conduct to June 30, 2025, and requires the board to appear before the government operations joint evaluation committee on judiciary and government no later than Dec. 31 to provide the committee an update on board-related activities. The board regulates judicial conduct and can investigate claims made against judges.
• Constitutional challenges to state law: The General Assembly passed a law that creates a three-judge panel to hear a challenge regarding the constitutionality of a state statute, an executive order, or an administrative rule or regulation. It includes challenges to the constitutionality of a state statute that apportions or redistricts state legislative or congressional districts. The state Supreme Court will select two trial court judges to sit with the judge to whom the case was originally assigned. There will be one judge from each of Tennessee’s three grand divisions, and the Supreme Court will designate a chief judge for the case. On the panel, a majority vote rules. The venue for the case is the county where the plaintiff resides and is Sumner County if the plaintiff is not a Tennessee resident.