A new mural unveiled Tuesday evening in the parking lot at the Greene County Partnership will serve as the backdrop for an outdoor gathering area and starting point for a new mural trail.
“This mural is to celebrate Greene County,” Partnership President Jeff Taylor said.
The mural, which features nods to local history depicted in a modern style, is artist Samantha Culbertson’s first.
The mural and trail connecting it to the murals in the downtown Windows to the Past project aim to provide an additional tourist destination or activity and to attract visitors already in town to explore town more.
“We are trying to capitalize on the thousands of visitors the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site brings to our community,” Taylor said. The parking lot for the site’s visitor center is across Academy Street from the Partnership office.
“It’s something else to do while they’re here that is free,” Taylor added. “If people meander downtown while they’re here and and they explore and discover some new places, like boutiques downtown, that increases the probability they will spend some money.”
Taylor said the mural, like others in many cities across the country, also provides a backdrop for photos which can provide a marketing boost on social media.
Taylor said a map for the mural walk as well as social media elements will be produced.
Coffee mugs and postcards featuring the new mural are already available.
“We are very excited about it,” Taylor said. “It’s really a stellar piece of work that captures Greene County but with a modern flair.”
“We tried to capture some of the old and some of the new,” Culbertson said.
Based in Kingsport, Culbertson is a co-founder of and serves as art director for the recently established creative agency Aro Creative.
Culbertson said she enjoyed working on the project and that a favorite part of the process was meeting locals who stopped by to see what she was doing.
Culbertson added that she hopes the mural captures a spirit of reverence for the past while taking “a positive look forward.”
As work continues to revitalize downtown, Taylor said he is looking forward to utilizing the space in the parking lot at the Partnership for other events such as a food truck stop.
“We’re really excited to create a new outdoor space to promote other initiatives and another tourist attraction in conjunction with efforts the city is doing to revitalize and develop downtown,” Taylor said.