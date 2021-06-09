The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission delivered final approval Tuesday for a site plan showing construction of a new 9,000-square-foot business building on North Main Street.
The new building will be located at 513 N. Main St. across the street from the Greeneville Water Commission. The site has been an empty lot for some time, but it will now be home to the new single-story office complex. The complex will provide new office spaces for Cornerstone Wealth Management and Benchmark Therapy.
The Planning Commission approved the combination of seven parcels into one to provide a 1.25-acre site for the planned development.
Planning Director Randy Davenport presented the plan to the commission Tuesday morning in the G. Thomas Love Board Room at the Greeneville Light and Power Building.
“We are excited for a development at the site,” said Davenport.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposal.
In addition to the building, the plan indicates construction of a 32-space parking lot in front of and beside of the building. A new street entrance will also be constructed, which will require a permit from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Two stormwater drains will also be added.
Davenport pointed out that the contractor plans to construct a new sidewalk in front of the property. Davenport then alluded to possible future plans this could lead to, including linking the new sidewalk section with existing city sidewalk.
Davenport also informed the Planning Commission that bids for the Depot Street revitalization project would be opened Tuesday afternoon. The project engineer will evaluate the bids before the commission’s July meeting. If a bid is chosen, work on the project could potentially begin in mid-July.
The next meeting of the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission will be on held July 13 in the G. Thomas Love Board Room at the Greeneville Light and Power Building, 110 N. College St.