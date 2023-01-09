Four new police officers have joined the Greeneville Police Department. The new officers are Jenna Handshoe, Austin Ladd, Tanner O’Laughlin and Mark Trent.
The new recruits started the officer onboarding process this month and will report to the police academy Jan. 15 for nine weeks of training. Once they finish the academy, they will begin the Greeneville Police Department’s five month Field Training Officer program.
According to Greeneville Police Department Capt. Steve Spano, the new officers were brought on to fill vacancies in the department created when officers retired or left.
Ladd, who worked as an emergency medical technician in Cocke County, said a big part of why he joined the police department was the “community involvement” aspect of law enforcement work.
“Getting out there with people, creating a positive image for the department, helping people when they need it,” Ladd added to reasons why he sought out a full time police officer position. “Making the community a safer place — I have always been interested in public safety, so it was kind of a no-brainer move.”
Handshoe, who graduated from Tusculum University with a doctorate of business administration, said she has always been interested in law enforcement.
She said joining the police department is an opportunity to “give back to the community,” and be involved with “community safety.” Before joining the force she worked as a coach for the women’s lacrosse team at Tusculum University.
Trent noted that the impulse to join the force stemmed from his father’s experience as a trooper for the Tennessee Highway Patrol for 27 years.
“I’ve been around (law enforcement work) my entire life,” Trent said, “It’s instilled something in me that I want to continue to do. There’s no better place than to serve your own hometown.”
O’Laughlin, who has recently transitioned out of active duty with the military, said he felt like he “lost his purpose.”
He said “the service” and “the duty to give back to the community” is what drew him into joining law enforcement.
O’Laughlin said that “being the difference” between good and bad is another motivating factor that propels his commitment to working in law enforcement.
Ladd said he hopes to advance in law enforcement and is interested in the training component for officers.
“Good training is very important,” Ladd added. “The more people you can have help, the more experience. I just think we need more people involved in that.”
Handshoe said at the present time she is “absorbing it all,” but has aspirations of becoming a detective one day. She said she wants to stay open minded for which direction she can pursue in law enforcement.
Trent said he too aspires to become a detective. He said his time dealing with shoplifting cases, and with intoxicated patrons as a store manager for Food City, prepared him to do reports on criminal incidents and review security footage.
He added that due to some history of drug use in his family, he hopes to pursue work in the drug task force for GPD.
O’Laughlin said he is open minded and wants to jump into police work “full steam ahead.”
He said he hopes to achieve a role with the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team one day, and added that he likes the stress and pressure that can be associated with SWAT team work.
“That’s an avenue that I’m looking at,” O’Laughlin said.
O’Laughlin said so far he has enjoyed the camaraderie that comes with working in the police department.
“I like being back with a group of people who understand it’s not about ‘me’ it’s about ‘us’ and the family aspect,” O’Laughlin said. “I feel like I’m back where I belong.”
Ladd said that assisting with traffic stops, and getting drunk drivers off the roadways has been a fulfilling aspect to his job so far.
“You can take one drunk driver off the road, and that might save a whole lineage of grief,” Ladd said.
Trent said thus far he has enjoyed learning the “ins and outs” of what it takes to be a police officer, and looks forward to continuing to learn and grow within law enforcement.
“I love to learn,” Trent said.
Handshoe echoed Trent’s enjoyment of learning the process for becoming a police officer.
“If you can’t learn something new everyday, you’re not doing it right,” Handshoe said.
Handshoe and Ladd were auxiliary officers with the GPD and passed the test to become full-time officers.
Handshoe added that the department has welcomed the officers during their journey of becoming full-time officers.
“The biggest thing about (the new recruits) is that they want to be here and serve Greeneville,” Spano said. “Everybody is excited to have them here. We look for them to do big things in the future.”