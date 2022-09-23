One new and two retired USS Greeneville crew members visited Greene County this week.
The USS Greeneville had been located at the Pearl Harbor port in Hawaii. Recently it entered the dry dock of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. The submarine is undergoing refueling, which will take several more months to complete. It was originally christened on Sept. 17, 1994.
For 26 years, the submarine has been the SSN 772, also known as the USS Greeneville. It is a “Los-Angeles” class, nuclear-powered attack submarine. The submarine has recently been remodeled and upgraded.
Though an “L.A.” class, the USS Greeneville now has retractable bows for planes much like the Navy’s Virginia-class submarines. It’s the only vessel in United States naval history to be named after Greeneville.
Tusculum University offers a full tuition scholarship to crew members and family of crew members who serve on the USS Greeneville. Jacob Fojtik, along with retired Navy sailors and members of the USS Greeneville crew, Matt and Jeff Tanner, toured the university on Thursday. The Tanners work in Connecticut and aide the Navy in building equipment and artillery for U.S. submarines and other vessels.
The group of sailors were hosted by Greeneville’s Dale Long, president of USS Greeneville Inc. Long spoke during a lunch, which took place in the university cafeteria, about the pursuit to name the submarine after Greeneville.
“The goal of naming it was to represent all small towns,” Long said.
Long was instrumental in getting the submarine to be the city’s namesake. He has held a vital role in continuing the relationship between Tusculum University and sailors aboard the submarine.
Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum University president, was there to greet the sailors and shared lunch with them before they went on the tour.
“We couldn’t be more proud and eager to support them,” Hummel said.
Hummel welcomed Fojtik to the university and was eager to ask the sailors about what it takes to maintain and operate life aboard the submarine. He also praised the community of Greeneville’s efforts in naming the submarine in the first place.
“It shows just how much Greeneville wanted it,” Hummel said. “I can’t imagine anywhere else that is more proud than Greeneville.”
Originally from Blissfield Michigan, Fojitk joined the Navy in June. He was assigned to the USS Greeneville and arrived to the submarine on June 24.
Fojtik said the fact that his great grandfather and grandfather served in the U.S. Army influenced his decision to join the military. Along with the honor of serving the country, Fojtik said he chose the Navy because of the opportunity for travel. Though there is not as much travel for sailors who serve in a submarine, Fojtik pointed to an aspect of submarine service that is important to him.
“The community of subs are closer,” Fojitk said. “It’s more like family.”
Before he joined the Navy, Fojtik spent a semester at the University of Michigan studying architecture and civil engineering. Fojitk said that if he studies at Tusculum he would be interested in majoring in civil engineering.
While on the submarine, Fojtik hopes to eventually work in an Electronics Technicians Navigation position. The E.T.V. roles are responsible for maintaining all equipment used in navigating the submarines. Before he gets to work on the USS Greeneville submarine full time, Fojtik is making his rounds on various other submarines to train in order to propel through his qualifications. Currently, he is training in a naval port in Portsmouth, Maine.
Fojtik spoke about how interesting he finds the many components that go into building and maintaining a submarine.
“Seeing the process is a really cool experience,” Fojitk said.
Fojtik said he looks forward to serving on the USS Greeneville.
“I’m excited,” Fojtik said. “This is something I want to do.”
Fojtik, along with Matt and Jeff Tanner, were recognized Friday by attendees of the VFW golf tournament at the Andrew Johnson Golf Club.
Matt Tanner, former fire control technician on the USS Greeneville, spoke about how much of an accomplishment it was to be in the position Fojtik is today. He said that Fojtik was excelling in his qualifications. Tanner, who has been part of the USS Greeneville since its launch in 1994, praised the Greeneville community’s efforts for sailors. Tanner also gave praise to Tusculum University’s scholarship for sailors who serve on USS Greeneville.
“It’s such a great opportunity,” Tanner said.
Fojitk is in his initial five-year Navy contract. So he has another four years before he can attend Tusculum, if he chooses to do so. After touring the campus, Fojitk said he enjoyed exploring and learning about the history of the school.
“It’s very home-like. Everything is right there,” Fojtik said, and pointed out the design program as an area of interest, “The 3D animation and design course was very impressive.”
Fojtik said he could see himself studying at Tusculum.
“Everyone is so welcoming. It is definitely somewhere I could see myself,” Fojtik said.
He also pointed out the access that Greene County has to nearby hiking trails, specifically to the Appalachian Trail
This was not Fojtik’s first time in Tennessee. He said he enjoys hiking and has hiked 17% of the Appalachian Trail.
With the close relationship Greeneville and Tusculum University keep with sailors who have served on the USS Greeneville, it’s likely this won’t be his last visit.