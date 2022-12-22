A new roof is in the process of being installed on the former Takoma Regional Hospital, which will be the new Greene County Administrative Office Center.
The facility, with over 100,000 square feet of space, will be the new home for nearly every county office.
A new roof is being placed on the hospital building as well as the old church building behind Takoma.
Eskola Roofing, a Morristown-based company, is handling the roof construction duties. The cost of the roof on the old church building is about $119,000, and the cost of the roof on the hospital building is about $690,000.
According to project architect Dave Wright, roofing on one wing of the hospital has been completed and roofing is progressing on the old church building.
The roofing was originally scheduled to be completed this month. However, a long stretch of rainy weather in late November and early December delayed the project.
Wright said the roofing work is expected to be completed by the middle of January.
All the old windows on the building have already been replaced, which Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said is a big step in the project.
"There's no doubt that the windows have made a tremendous amount of difference as far as heating costs and cooling costs," Morrison said.
The new roof will also have more insulation and add heating and cooling efficiencies for the building, according to Wright.
Wright sees the roof replacement as an important step in the renovation of the building, and noted there were a few leaks in the roof when the county took ownership, particularly some severe leaks around elevator shafts.
"You don't want to put a bunch of new stuff in and have a leaky roof," Wright said.
The building, once it is remodeled, will be where Greene County residents do most of their business with the county government.
The first floor of the former hospital will contain the offices of the Greene County clerk, register of deeds, trustee, property assessor, and building and zoning.
The first floor will also have multiple conference rooms, and a large open meeting space designed for County Commission meetings. The County Commission meeting area will be able to accommodate about 150 people in addition to the county commissioners.
The second floor of the building will house the offices of the county mayor, county attorney, budget and finance, and human resources, as well as a clinic and cafeteria.
The third floor of the building will be the new home of all Greene County Sheriff’s Department administrative offices.
The sheriff’s office, deputy sheriff’s office, detective offices, shift offices, an evidence storage area, and training area will all be a part of the third floor facilities.
The fourth floor, which currently houses Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program, will be the home of Greene County Schools Central Office once the Strong Futures program moves out of the building at the end of its three-year lease.
Wright said that he hoped to have Sheriff's Department administrative offices moved to the new building by late summer 2023 or the fall.
"That's the first priority is try to get the sheriff up there. He really needs the space," Wright said.
Bid requests for the demolition projects that will reshape the interior of the hospital are expected to be sent out soon after the holidays.
Consulting engineer Wayne Robertson said work on HVAC systems was ongoing in the building, but that supply chain issues continue to make some of the progress slow moving.
"Instead of calling and saying 'We need this,' it's calling and saying 'What have you got and how can we make it work.' I have never seen it like this with supplies," Robertson said.
Wright said the work on the windows, HVAC and roof of the facility may not be the most glamorous part of the project, but they are imperative to creating a quality facility.
"It's fun to buy the car, but not the tires," Wright said. "But you need to do it."