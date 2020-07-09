Visitors to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 116 E. Depot St. will notice a difference in the appearance of the entrance-foyer area when they enter the building.
Front counter areas previously mounted with Plexiglass that allowed visibility to the back office area were recently covered with a black wood veneer.
Public access to sheriff’s department employees is still available at a window to the left of the foyer entrance.
The new look is part of a security upgrade completed after sheriff’s department dispatch services moved recently to the 911 Dispatch Center as part of the switch to central dispatch, Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
Four employees still work in the back office Monday through Friday “and I wanted to make it safer for them,” Holt said.
The wood barrier also lessens person-to-person contact during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We already had the security window so this worked out well by taking the big windows out and putting in a solid door,” he said.
Sheriff’s deputies have been working at 911 Dispatch at 111 Union St. alongside dispatchers and Greeneville police officers since February. Central dispatch will eventually link all first response agencies in Greene County to one communications system.
Funding to hire additional dispatchers is still being worked out. Beyond dispatcher funding, training and other components of central dispatch are progressing, county 911 Director Jerry Bird told the 911 Board of Directors in June.
“Everything is moving according to plan. We have got behind a couple of weeks because of the pandemic,” Bird said. “We are still working with law enforcement to continue to learn their way (of operation).”