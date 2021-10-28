Fourteen sets of new shutters were installed on the front side of the Dickson-Williams Mansion on Wednesday. Three different sizes of shutters were installed. The largest shutters were placed on the front of the house, while some smaller shutters were used for the kitchen windows, and the smallest shutters were used for the windows above the porch. The shutters are colored dark green and made of a durable material that will endure the elements for years, rather than wood. Greeneville’s Historic Zoning Commission approved the new shutters for the Dickson-Williams Mansion at its meeting in late July. Petitioner Beverly Williams was happy to finally be getting the project underway when he spoke to the commission in July. “The house was finished for tours in 1997 and we have been making more improvements since then,” Williams told the commission. “We have been working on getting new shutters for the last 10 years.”
