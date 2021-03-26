Synder Signs removed signage, saying “Greeneville Community Hospital West Campus” from atop the building that once housed Takoma Regional Hospital on Friday morning.
New signs will be added to reflect that the campus, located off the Asheville Highway, now has a new purpose, according to Ballad Health, which owns the facility.
“The former Takoma Regional Hospital campus is now home to Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network Strong Futures, the addiction-treatment program for women and families,” said Ashlea Ramey, Ballad’s communications manager.
With these changes, the campus of Greeneville Community Hospital East (formerly Laughlin Memorial Hospital) on Tusculum Boulevard is also changing, but only slightly to remove the word “East.”
“The former Laughlin Memorial Hospital is now Greeneville Community Hospital — we no longer needed to differentiate between two campuses when the former Takoma building was decommissioned as a hospital,” Ramey said.
“The name changes went into effect with the initial January 2021 announcement of Ballad Health Strong Futures,” she added.