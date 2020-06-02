The view from Greeneville Light & Power System’s newest substation of the Lick Creek valley is breathtaking.
But, just as spectacular is what the West Greene substation, located on Big Ridge between Potter Town and Forest roads, provides for the power company in terms of keeping Greene Countians’ lights on.
Now that the substation is energized and online as part of the power distribution system, it provides more reliability for the system and reduction in outage lengths as the fourth delivery point for electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
A primary reason to build the substation was to be able to provide power for the county even if one of the delivery points fails, according to Chuck Bowlin, director of operations and engineering. He led members of the Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors on a tour of the substation Thursday.
“If we lost one of the delivery points, we would have not had the capacity to serve all our customers in some situations with just the three delivery points,” Bowlin said. “This gave us the extra capacity to do that.”
Operating switches are being installed within the system to allow loads from the delivery point substations to be switched remotely and reduce outage lengths, he explained.
While the site is scenic, it is also a perfect location for the addition of the new substation, Bowlin told the board members. Bowlin has been selected as the next president and chief executive officer for GLPS following the retirement of Bill Carroll from the position at the end of June.
“The reason this is a perfect location is two-fold,” he continued. “We look at several things when we are trying to locate a substation. The biggest thing is how convenient it is to get the input and the output.”
“We had the input from TVA in this case,” Bowlin said “We had a 100 foot right-of-way all the way back to TVA facilities that we had acquired from TVA back in the ‘80s. Rather than TVA having to go through that arduous process to acquire right-of-way, we were just able to turn that over to them. They were able to build their line along with ours in that right-of-way. It made the project simple from their point of view.”
The other reason was the ability to use existing nearby transmission lines to distribute power in four directions from the substation, Bowlin said.
The project would also have not occurred without the help of partners, especially U.S. Nitrogen, he told the board.
The company donated the land on which the 325-square-foot substation is located and worked to help GLPS acquire needed easements for its access, Bowlin said. It was noted that U.S. Nitrogen has received no benefits for its contributions other than the improvement in the system that it will enjoy along with all other GLPS customers.
In addition, SumiRilko and the Industrial Development Board helped the power system widen the right-of-way needed for the transmission lines, he said.
OPERATIONS EXPLAINED
The West Greene substation is is the fourth place that receives electricity from TVA for transmission throughout the Greeneville Light & Power distribution system. The original delivery point for the system, dating from the early 1960s, is the Afton substation near Plus Mark followed by the delivery point at the substation on Hal Henard Road. The third, the Pioneer substation on Industrial Road, was added in 2007.
Each delivery point brings 161,000 volts of electricity from TVA into the GLPS distribution system. At the new substation, as at the other delivery points, that electricity is then converted into the 69,000 volts of power that flow from that substation to smaller substations to be distributed to customers.
In addition, a portion of the electricity from TVA is converted in 13,000 volts for capacitors
After the electricity enters the substation through a large breaker, it then flows to a large transformer for converting down to 69,000 volts. That transformer, which cost about $1.5 million, is the most expensive piece of equipment within the new substation, Bowlin said.
The power then flows to one of the large breakers in the station from which it will travel by lines to one of the four substations powered by the facility on Big Ridge — the Potter Town Road, Albany, Mohawk and Seven Springs substations in the western section of the county.
A small building inside the substation is its control center. Inside are a series of panels that provide information about the substation operation and power distribution as well as switches for controlling and protecting the equipment and flow of current.
While the panels were purchased from outside vendors, all the wiring from the equipment outside to the controls was completed by a GLPS crew. GLPS President and CEO Bill Carroll commended the crew for their efforts, noting that everything worked the first time it was tested.
Adjacent to the main area housing the panels are two smaller rooms — one houses HVAC and other mechanical equipment and the other contains batteries for use if the substation goes down.
If there is a power outage inside the substation, controls still need to be accessed as work begins to discover the basis of a problem and restore operations, Bowlin said.
The substation is also tied into the SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system that monitors operations for GLPS substation and control equipment remotely.
Room for expansion has also been provided inside the substation. A concrete pad has been poured for placement of another transformer if needed, and room has been left inside for a control panel for the additional transformer.