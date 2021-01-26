Greeneville Light & Power System ended 2020 with a another delivery point substation on line and more new customers than in recent years.
The new West Greene substation and the addition of new customers were among the highlights of a year-end report for 2020 provided to the Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors on Monday by GEA President and CEO Chuck Bowlin. The board is the governing body for Greeneville Light & Power.
In action items, the board approved the purchase of 1.85 acres of land on the Chuckey Highway near the Chuckey Pike intersection for $120,000. The property is to be used for a new substation, planned as a way to help balance the load for the system and to address issues at the Tusculum substation on American Road, the oldest on in the distribution network.
Changes in policy regarding the pre-paid program were also announced during the meeting. The pre-paid program allows customers to pay for power on their own schedule, similarly to a prepaid phone plan. Once a customer uses the power covered by the pre-paid amount, the service is switched off.
There are some customers who repeatedly wait until their power is switched off prior to coming to make their next payment to restore service, and that process to turn the power back on is an expense for GLPS, Bowlin said.
Some also have had their power turned off but haven’t taken care of any amount they may owe in power usage if they pre-paid amount expired during a weekend, he added. Previously, power service of pre-paid customers was not turned off on weekends.
To help encourage pre-paid customers to better manage their service and reduce the number of switch-offs, a $5 reconnect fee will be added. A small deposit of $25 will be required using the program from this point forward, including existing customers who let their service lapse before paying for more electricity, he said. Service will also now be disconnected on weekends.
The board also voted to accept the 2019-20 fiscal year audit of Greeneville Light & Power conducted by Rodefer Moss & Co., PLLC. There were no findings by the auditors in the financial statements for the power company.
A match to the $23,001 contributed by employees to the United Way of Greene County was approved by the board. Each year, the board has traditionally matched what the employees donate. Bowlin noted that the contributions were about $5,000 more than what was given last year.
The board also approved $82,568 to replace aging equipment in substations.
NEW SUBSTATION, SOLAR POWER
The West Greene substation went into operation in the spring, putting into service a fourth delivery point of electricity to GLPS transmission facilities from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
“That has been a great asset for the community in providing greater reliability for our system,” Bowlin said.
The substation went into service during the spring and as the fourth delivery point can help reduce outage lengths in addition to improving reliability. With the fourth delivery point, the system can provide electrical power for all its customers, even if one of the delivery points fails, which it was not able to do previously.
Another major development in 2020 was the contract GLPS signed late in the year with Silicon Ranch, a solar energy company, for future purchase of power. Silicon Ranch is in the process of acquiring properties on which to locate the solar panels it will use in generation of electricity for Greeneville Light & Power, Bowlin reported.
“We hope to be able to purchase power from them in December 2022,” he said.
Earlier in the year, GLPS signed an agreement with TVA that will allow the lower power company to generate 5% of the electricity it distributes. The remainder of electricity distributed by the power company is to be provided by TVA.
It is estimated that the purchase of solar power can be a cost savings of several hundred dollars for GLPS.
NEW CUSTOMERS
Greeneville Light & Power has also experienced growth in its customer base in 2020. Bowlin reported that 547 new service points were connected and 1,246 new poles were installed during the year, many to serve new customers.
“That is the highest we have had in recent history,” he said.
Referencing reports that Tennessee has seen a great deal of people migrating from other areas of the country during 2020, Bowlin said it was reflected in the number of new customers for the system which was up notably over recent years.
There was a 1% growth in customers last year, he said, while the growth in new customers was .5% for 2019 and a third of a percentage point in 2018.
New customers were located throughout the county. More of the new customers are in the county than in municipalities as most have purchased properties with some acreage, he said.
Among the capital projects the utility has completed during the year is the upgrade of 4.7 miles of line on the Asheville Highway and 4.1 miles on Debusk Road, Bowlin reported. The system also installed 6.8 miles of fiber optic cable out the two roadways, which has been connected to substations in that area as well as other equipment in the distribution system.
Upgrades to infrastructure downtown have been completed with the other portion planned in the 2021-22 fiscal year, he said.
Five employees retired in the past year, Bowlin reported, but have not been replaced as their duties have been distributed to other staff. He noted that the system has also reduced its number of contract crews from four to two.
PANDEMIC RESPONSE
As with other organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the power company. The office lobby was closed to customers two times during the year — the first in the spring as the pandemic began and late in the year when several of the office personnel contracted the virus, Bowlin said.
Since the pandemic started, 32 of the 85 GLPS employees have contracted the virus, he said. Most of the cases have not been severe and only one employee was briefly hospitalized for treatment, but has since recovered and returned to work, Bowlin added.
The system also implemented a change in the way that crews received their assignments as a way to reduce the chances of a large group coming together at one time at the operations center. Crews were assigned to a specific substation and picked up their assignments there.
Electronic payment of bills has been in the 60%-70% range for much of the year, but did increase to 81.96% in December, a time when local cases were increasing and customers chose to use that contactless method, he said.
TVA provided COVID-19 relief funds early in the year for local power companies. Partnering with the United Way, $11,331 has been distributed to help customers with their electric bills during the pandemic, he reported.
In addition, through the utility’s round-up program, $85,869 has been provided to the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries to provide assistance with electric bills, and $25,888 has been given to the Wood Ministry to provide people with firewood for heating.
While the system did have some outages caused by the snowfall in December, the system was able to send two crews to Sevierville to help restore power in that area, and the power company there was complimentary of the local linemen.