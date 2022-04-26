Aaron Shandor has been named the new superintendent of Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville, the National Park Service announced in a news release Tuesday.
Shandor began working with the park this week.
“Aaron is an experienced leader with a strong background managing complex park programs,” said South Atlantic-Gulf Acting Regional Director Lance Hatten. “His breadth of experience working with parks preserving key aspects of America’s development will serve him well as he forges expanded opportunities with park visitors, partners and stakeholders. I am confident he will be an asset to the park and community, at large.”
"I welcome the opportunity to serve as superintendent of Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and am excited to begin as the park celebrates its 80th birthday,” Shandor said. “I look forward to meeting and working with the staff and community.”
Shandor has nearly 27 years of experience with the National Park Service, most recently serving as chief law enforcement ranger at Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, Oklahoma since 2012, according to the news release.
He began his Park Service career in 1995 as a Youth Conservation Corps worker at Death Valley National Park, then still Death Valley National Monument. Shandor then took his first uniformed position as a visitor use assistant at Death Valley, greeting and assisting park visitors at entrance and information stations.
He continued serving in various positions at Death Valley before transitioning to law enforcement in 2001, advancing in roles at Acadia National Park, Boston National Historical Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Death Valley National Park and Chickasaw National Recreation Area. During this period, he also served as acting superintendent of Washita Battlefield National Historic Site in Cheyenne, Oklahoma.
A native of California, Shandor attended and graduated from the Hocking College National Ranger Institute in 2001 and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in 2005.
In 2017, he was awarded the U.S. Department of the Interior Valor Award, presented to Interior employees who have demonstrated unusual courage involving a high degree of personal risk in the face of danger, for rescuing a family and their pets from their home during a flood.
Shandor looks forward to moving to the area and joining the community of Greeneville, the Park Service news release said. He enjoys fishing, cooking and reading in his free time.