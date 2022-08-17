A new forest supervisor now leads the Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee, according to a news release.
Mike Wright began his official duties in the role Aug. 15, after serving in an acting capacity since April.
"I am very pleased to announce Mike’s selection," said Regional Forester Ken Arney. "He’s had a successful forestry career with an extensive background in the Southern Region. I know his leadership will serve the Cherokee National Forest well."
Wright has served as the Ocoee district ranger on the Cherokee National Forest since 2012. During this time, he also served in acting roles as deputy forest supervisor and natural resources staff officer for the Cherokee National Forest. He served as the Parks district ranger on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland for five years prior to coming to the Cherokee.
"The Forest has a rich history with many outstanding communities," said Wright. "We have an excellent forest team and many fantastic partners. It is my honor and privilege to continue serving here on the Cherokee."
Wright has a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Oklahoma State University.
The Cherokee National Forest is divided into northern and southern sections by Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The 660,000-acre forest is the largest tract of public land in Tennessee. It is home to 30 developed campgrounds, numerous picnic areas, over 700 miles of trails, seven whitewater rivers, and two Forest Service scenic byways.