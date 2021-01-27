One member of a recent graduating class of Tennessee Highway Patrol state troopers will be assigned to Greene County, where he formerly served as a sheriff’s deputy.
Joseph McNulty was among the eight-week “lateral trooper cadet class” to graduate on Jan. 15. McNulty had formerly been a member of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
McNulty’s efforts to promote traffic safety were recognized in December 2019 when he earned the 2019 “Deputy of the Year” award from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s East Tennessee Region.
The newest graduating classes of Tennessee state troopers were welcomed by Jeff Long, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security commissioner; and THP Col. Matt Perry.
“This was the first time in the department’s history that a regular 16-week trooper cadet class and an eight-week lateral trooper cadet class simultaneously attended training. The lateral class returned from their district assignments for the graduation ceremony that took place at the Tennessee Highway Patrol Training Center in Nashville,” a news release said.
Lateral Trooper Cadet Class 1120, which included McNulty, graduated seven trooper cadets composed of all prior Police Officer Standards and Training (POST)-certified law enforcement officers.
The new troopers completed “intense physical and classroom training which earned them their badges,” the release said. The new graduates will continue their training with troopers classified as Field Training Officers, totaling more than 400 hours of hands-on experience in the field.
Gov. Bill Lee was keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony and welcomed the class. Long swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office in the presence of Lee.
“You are going to accomplish great things as you leave here today,” Lee told the graduates. “You will make a difference and you will save lives during your career.”
“You do not serve yourself; you serve the citizens of the state of Tennessee and those that travel to and through our state,” Perry said. “Gov. Henry Horton said it best: ‘You go not as lords but as servants of the people.’”